Health Minister Osagie Ehanire gives update as Nigeria confirms 1st coronavirus case


At a press briefing, Nigeria’s Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire gives an update on the first confirmed coronavirus case in the country.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved