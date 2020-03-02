No new cases: DG of NCDC Chikwe Ihekweazu provides update of coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has been activated at level three which is the highest level of response to public health emergencies. The NCDC also notes that contacts of the index case have been identified with 19 of them in Lagos and 39 in Ogun state. The Director General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu joins CNBC Africa for an update on the efforts to contain the coronavirus in Nigeria.