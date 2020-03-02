NSE demutualisation nears completion

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) says the process to demutualisation the exchange is near completion. The NSE is scheduled to convene a mandatory Court-Ordered Meeting of its members to pass requisite resolutions for the demutualisation and an Extraordinary General Meeting to pass the resolutions for the appointment of inaugural board members of Nigerian Exchange Group post demutualization. Tajudeen Ibrahim, Vice President and Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more....