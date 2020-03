Oil prices decline to their lowest since 2018, these are the main drivers behind the slide

Ahead of OPEC’s meeting this week, oil prices rose by more than four per cent from multi-year lows earlier, as hopes of a deeper cut by the oil producing club and stimulus from Central Banks fuelled the rebound. Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Managing Director of Energyinc Advisors joins CNBC Africa me for more.