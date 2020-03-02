The investment case for Nigeria’s mining sector

Nigeria’s Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, says the country’s mining potential can surpass oil and gas. Meanwhile, data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that Nigeria’s Mining and Quarrying sector contributed 8.85 to the 2019 GDP lower than the 10.68 per cent recorded in 2018. Joining CNBC Africa to make the investment case for Nigeria’s Mining sector is Cyril Azobu, Partner and Head of Consulting and Mining Leader at PwC.