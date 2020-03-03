African Polling Institute on why Nigerians are emigrating to Canada


A new report by the African Polling Institute says the number of Nigerians seeking to emigrate to Canada has maintained an upward trajectory in the last few years. The report notes that Nigeria's weak economy, heightened insecurity and perceived poor governance are some of the key "push factors" driving the recent trend of Nigerians seeking migration opportunities outside its shores. The Executive Director of API, Bell Ihua joins CNBC Africa for more.

