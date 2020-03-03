Coronavirus: Assessing Nigeria’s laboratory testing capabilities

Five days after Nigeria confirmed its only coronavirus case, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) says there is no new case and laboratory testing capacity has been expanded to five centers, with the addition of the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR). In an exclusive interview, CNBC Africa's Christy Cole spoke to the Rosemary Audu, Director of Research at the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research on Nigeria's capabilities to contain the virus....