Oil rises on hopes of OPEC cut: A wrap of Nigerian markets

The oil market is focused on OPEC’s meeting come Thursday and Friday this week as major producers have moved closer to an agreement to enact deeper output cuts to offset the decline demand attributed to the coronavirus outbreak. Olumide Ibikunle, Senior Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa discuss this and unpack 2019 earnings from some oil companies in Nigeria....