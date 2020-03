Moody’s: Ghana’s credit profile captures several positive developments

Moody's Investors Service says Ghana’s B3 credit profile captures several positive developments which includes a return to primary surpluses, a more secure power supply that supports non-oil growth among others. As the country celebrates its 63rd year of independence, Elisa Parisi-Capone, Vice President and Senior Analyst of the Sovereign Risk Group at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.