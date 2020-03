T-bills market to remain bearish on low system liquidity: Nigerian fixed income & Fx market review

Following its OMO Auction on Thursday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold N110.51 billion on the 362-day bill but made no sale on the other tenors. Akpevwe Oputu, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to recap this week’s trading session at Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market....