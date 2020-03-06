What’s holding back Nigeria’s AfCFTA ratification?

Nigeria’s Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo says the National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) will only recommend that President Muhammadu Buhari ratify the agreement if the committee is sure that Nigerian industries will be protected. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole caught up with him in Abuja to find out what is holding back Nigeria's ratification of the continental trade pact and more....