More pain for oil markets as the Russia-Saudi price war escalates

Oil prices have given up gains scored earlier today after Saudi Aramco said it had been directed by the energy ministry to raise its production capacity by a million barrels per day. Brent crude slid $1 and 20 cents to trade a $36 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $1 and 12 cents to $33 and 24 cents. As global markets continue to respond to impact from the coronavirus, Lukman Otunuga, Senior Research Analyst at FXTM Market joins CNBC Africa for more.