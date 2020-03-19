Zenith, Prudential seek to expand financial inclusion in Nigeria with the launch of mobile insurance service

Health authorities in Ghana have confirmed two more COVID-19 cases at the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research, bringing the total confirmed cases to nine. Ghana Health Services says both cases are imported – the first a 56-year-old man who returned from the UK a week ago and the second, a 33 year-old Ghanaian who returned from a conference in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dr Frank Serebour, Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association joins CNBC Africa to discuss the resilience of Ghana's healthcare system to contain the pandemic.