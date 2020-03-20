TV ShowsClosing Bell West AfricaNewsWest Africa

Mixed sentiments in Nigerian markets as some investors FX yields

By CNBC Africa

Traders say they expect the bullish sentiments in the fixed income market to continue as investors continue to take advantage of current yield levels. Constance Onyia, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more on activities impacting Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market….

Previous articleNigeria to cut 2020 budget by N1.5tn in light of COVID-19
Next articleZim declares COVID-19 a national disaster
