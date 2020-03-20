Zenith seeks to expand Nigeria’s insurance base with mobile service

On the 04th of March, the bond yield on a 10 year South African sovereign note was 9 per cent and 12 days later it stood at 10.7 per cent and is still rising. The markets coronavirus damage was not better, with the JSE losing more than R4 trillion rand in value to R13 trillion. So where is the bottom and how will know when we get there? Rashaad Tayob, Portfolio Manager at Abax Investments and Zwelakhe Mnguni, Chief Investment Officer, Benguela Global Fund Managers joins CNBC Africa for more....