As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), Ayalenesh Tafesse, Country Risk Analyst at Rand Merchant Bank joins me to discuss the impact on Cote d’Iviore’s economy.
How COVID-19 is impacting Côte d’Ivoire’s economy
News
World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects
The World Bank’s executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank’s president said on Sunday.
East Africa faces dual shock from coronavirus and locust swarms
Already being ravaged by the worst infestation of desert locusts in 70 years, East African economies are now staring down the barrel of the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID19: Uganda to seek loan from World Bank, Central Bank to provide liquidity
Uganda’s Central Bank said it would provide liquidity to commercial banks among other actions it was taking to cushion them from the negative effects.
More Articles Like This
World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects
The World Bank’s executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank’s president said on Sunday.
COVID19: Uganda to seek loan from World Bank, Central Bank to provide liquidity
Uganda’s Central Bank said it would provide liquidity to commercial banks among other actions it was taking to cushion them from the negative effects.
South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402
South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402, a jump of 128 since Sunday’s announcement that could worry public health experts concerned about the country’s readiness to deal with the epidemic.
- Advertisement -
Featured
South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402
South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402, a jump of 128 since Sunday’s announcement that could worry public health experts concerned about the country’s readiness to deal with the epidemic.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
article
South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402
South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402, a jump of 128 since Sunday’s announcement that could worry public health experts concerned about the country’s readiness to deal with the epidemic.
Videos
COVID-19: Rwanda issues warning over price hikes
Rwanda's Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente declared a countrywide lockdown and only essential services will be allowed to remain in operation. Moreover, Trade and Industry ministry has moved to regulate prices of foods items, sanitation and pharmaceutical commodities after the coronavirus outbreak sent their costs soaring. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
article
Nigeria confirms first fatality from coronavirus -NCDC
Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet on Monday.
Videos
Jumia Chair Juliet Anammah discusses impact of COVID-19 on Africa’s e-commerce space
Pan-African e-commerce platform, Jumia has announced a number of measures to support different African governments in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Juliet Anammah, Chairwoman of Jumia Nigeria and Head Institutional Affairs at Jumia Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
More Articles Like This
Nigeria confirms first fatality from coronavirus -NCDC
Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet on Monday.
ARM: CBN torn between stimulating growth & maintaining FX stability
ARM Securities says the Central Bank of Nigeria will be torn between stimulating growth and maintaining forex stability as the Apex Bank holds its second Monetary Policy meeting for the year. Olamide Adeboboye, Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
Jumia Chair Juliet Anammah discusses impact of COVID-19 on Africa’s e-commerce space
Pan-African e-commerce platform, Jumia has announced a number of measures to support different African governments in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Juliet Anammah, Chairwoman of Jumia Nigeria and Head Institutional Affairs at Jumia Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
The impact of COVID-19 on Ghana’s economy & stock exchange
Ghana’s Health Ministry says there are 24 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country with one death recorded. Ghana’s government in an effort to curtail the spread of the pandemic has closed most of its borders. Collins Appiah, Economic Advisor at Services Integrity Savings and Loans joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on Ghana’s economy and the stock market.
- Advertisement -