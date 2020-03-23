How will Nigeria’s MPC respond to COVID-19?

Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee has commenced its two-day meeting, at a time the world is facing a significant health and economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, Central Bank of Nigeria adjusted the FX rate at the I&E window to N380 per dollar and adjusted its official Naira peg for converting government revenue to 360 from N307. Dipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed Income and Forex at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.