President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile, says there’s need for more orientation and enforcement of COVID-19 prevention measures as poverty and weak health systems may get in the way. CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole reports.
COVID-19: Nigeria Medical Association asks doctors on strike to resume duty
Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source
The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
Nigeria’s MPC retains MPR at 13.5%
In a surprise move, Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee kept its key policy rate unchanged at 13.5 per cent and also retained all its policy parameters. CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele also stressed that tightening the MPR could reduce money supply and also aggregate demand, while loosening at this time could exacerbate the already worsening inflation. CNBC Africa's Wole Famurewa breaks down the MPC's decision with Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist of Renaissance Capital, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives and Lanre Buluro, Director of Chapel Hill Denham, and Abdulrahman Yinusa, Governing Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria....
Nigeria MPC: What’s at stake ahead of Nigeria’s COVID-19 rate decision
The Bank of Ghana announced a 150 Basis point cut of its benchmark interest rate to 14.5 per cent, while the South African Reserve Bank cut its Repo rate by 100 basis points to 5.25 percent. Joining CNBC Africa to analyse the global monetary policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic as we await the decision of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee, are Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist at Renaissance Capital, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives, Lanre Buluro Director, Chapel Hill Denham and Abdulrahman Yinusa, Governing Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers....
Op-Ed: Living and working in self-isolation – Seeking the ‘Silver lining’ of the COVID-19 precautions
"In February I returned from a Singapore business trip. COVID-19 had not yet been declared a pandemic at this time, however in light of the global events unfolding I took the decision to self-isolate for the safety of my colleagues, friends, community and to help protect our country, which at that time had no confirmed cases," writes Neels Barendrecht.
South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
S.Africa’s rand rises on Fed support even as lockdown looms
South Africa’s rand rose against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by the promise of unlimited dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which helped sentiment globally, even as an impending 21-day lockdown threatened the local economy.
Big tech may lose advertising revenue amid coronavirus crisis, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe
Dexter Thillien, senior industry analyst at Fitch Solutions, discusses how the tech sector is being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Life and the economy will not be normalized soon, OECD chief says | Squawk Box Europe
OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria outlines the global economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
Op-Ed: Tips to Successfully Work from Home amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Following the address made by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding COVID-19 and its impact on the nation, employees and employers are being asked to “self-quarantine” and implement “social distancing”
How the U.S economic stimulus could minimise COVID-19 impact on global markets & oil prices
Oil market clawed back some gains in anticipation of a N2 trillion U.S economic stimulus which could minimise the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and in turn support oil demand although, U.S Congress is yet to agree on the rescue package. For more on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global oil market, Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner of Blufx Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
