Nigeria's MPC retains MPR at 13.5%

By CNBC Africa

South Africa's coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Shutdown in New Zealand will impact workers, says Wesfarmers director | Capital Connection

Major retailers across New Zealand are shutting down their stores in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Rob Scott, managing director at Wesfarmers speaks about the current lockdown and discusses the importance of maintaining supply and supportin
US reached a deal on stimulus bill | Capital Connection

The White House and Senate leaders have reached a deal on a stimulus bill to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, reports CNBC’s Matthew Taylor. Story: https://cnb.cx/2UzJoBx ____________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International T
In a surprise move, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee kept its key policy rate unchanged at 13.5 per cent and also retained all its policy parameters. CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele also stressed that tightening the MPR could reduce money supply and also aggregate demand, while loosening at this time could exacerbate the already worsening inflation. CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa breaks down the MPC’s decision with Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist of Renaissance Capital, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives and Lanre Buluro, Director of Chapel Hill Denham, and Abdulrahman Yinusa, Governing Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria….

South Africa's coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Kenya to seek IMF help, pay arrears, speed tax refunds over coronavirus, officials say

Reuters -
Kenya’s government plans to seek help from the International Monetary Fund, pay pending bills to suppliers and quickly process company tax refunds to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis, officials said.
Nigerian president's top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

Reuters -
The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
NSE in green as MPC maintains MPR at 13.5%

The NSE All-Share Index gained 0.19 per cent today, after the market shed 2.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee retained all its key rates in the second meeting of the year. Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment at Cordros Asset Managment joins CNBC Africa for more....
What SA's lockdown will mean for business

South African business say they support government’s plans to fight the spread of COVID-19 through a 21 Day national shutdown. Martin Kingston, Vice President, Business Unity South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
