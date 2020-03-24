The NSE All-Share Index gained 0.19 per cent today, after the market shed 2.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee retained all its key rates in the second meeting of the year. Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment at Cordros Asset Managment joins CNBC Africa for more….
NSE in green as MPC maintains MPR at 13.5%
South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709
South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Shutdown in New Zealand will impact workers, says Wesfarmers director | Capital Connection
Major retailers across New Zealand are shutting down their stores in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Rob Scott, managing director at Wesfarmers speaks about the current lockdown and discusses the importance of maintaining supply and supportin
US reached a deal on stimulus bill | Capital Connection
The White House and Senate leaders have reached a deal on a stimulus bill to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, reports CNBC’s Matthew Taylor. Story: https://cnb.cx/2UzJoBx ____________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International T
South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709
South Africa's number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Kenya to seek IMF help, pay arrears, speed tax refunds over coronavirus, officials say
Reuters -
Kenya’s government plans to seek help from the International Monetary Fund, pay pending bills to suppliers and quickly process company tax refunds to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis, officials said.
Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source
Reuters -
The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
Closing Bell West Africa
NSE in green as MPC maintains MPR at 13.5%
Coronavirus
What SA’s lockdown will mean for business
South African business say they support government’s plans to fight the spread of COVID-19 through a 21 Day national shutdown. Martin Kingston, Vice President, Business Unity South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source
The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
What SA’s lockdown will mean for business
COVID-19: What you should be doing about your retirement savings amid job losses & salary cuts
Many people are expected to lose their jobs due to the economic pain the spread of the coronavirus is expected to bring. Now that South Africa has enforced a national 21 day shutdown, which many see many companies go bust, what should individuals that become unemployed, do with their pensions and retirement savings? Steven Nathan, CEO and Founder of 10X Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How Moody’s will rate SA’s lock-down?
Last week South Africa’s Reserve Bank said it expects the economy to contract by 0.2 per cent. Could the economy be in for a more severe blow now that economic activity will be put on hold for three weeks? And how may South Africa’s national shutdown affect the looming ratings decision from Moody’s expected on Friday. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB Senior Economist joins CNBC Africa for more.
