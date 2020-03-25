CoronavirusNewsWest Africa

COVID-19: Kobo360’s Obi Ozor on how the Lagos shutdown will impact businesses

By CNBC Africa

articleReuters -

Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown

South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
articleReuters -

Islamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects

Militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack in northern Mozambique just south of the site of gas projects worth $60 billion being developed by the likes of Exxon Mobil and Total.
articleCNBC Africa -

These are the relief measures being offered to South Africa’s small businesses during lockdown

“SMMEs and the Informal Sector will be affected on a multifront, and the government continues to announce multiple interventions to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 against SMMEs and the Informal Sector,” reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Small Business Development.
How will the seven-day partial shutdown announced by Lagos state impact businesses? Obi Ozor, Co-Founder of Kobo360 joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more.

Coronavirus

What does the COVID-19 end game look like for investors?

Contributor -
A three-pronged approach is needed to try and understand the financial markets in these extraordinary times.
CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus

How SA’s lockdown will work

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's national lockdown will begin on the evening of Thursday 26 March 2020 at 23:59.
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Lagos to begin partial 7-day shutdown

CNBC Africa -
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a partial shutdown in the state for seven days starting from Thursday 26 March 2020. The Governor called for the shutdown of court sittings, markets and stores, except for essential services.
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Kobo360’s Obi Ozor on how the Lagos shutdown will impact businesses

CNBC Africa -
How will the seven-day partial shutdown announced by Lagos state impact businesses? Obi Ozor, Co-Founder of Kobo360 joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor for more.
Coronavirus

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

Reuters -
South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Investors rushing for gold amid COVID-19 fears

Videos CNBC Africa -
Investors have been rushing towards gold as a safe haven amid the global Coronavirus pandemic threatening oil and equity markets. One person who has seen this huge demand of the precious metal is Alan Demby the Chairman of the South African Gold Coin Exchange; he joins CNBC Africa for more on the high demand for gold during these uncertain times.
Read more

Absa's Ridle Markus on Africa's monetary response to COVID-19

Videos CNBC Africa -
As COVID-19 cases climb in Africa, countries have had monetary responses to the issue such as South Africa and Namibia cutting by 100 basis points, Ghana by 150 and Nigeria keeping rates unchanged in yesterday’s MPC announcement. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the economic impact of monetary response to COVID-19 in Africa is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Read more
