Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a partial shutdown in the state for seven days starting from Thursday 26 March 2020. The Governor called for the shutdown of court sittings, markets and stores, except for essential services.
COVID-19: Lagos to begin partial 7-day shutdown
Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown
South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
Islamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects
Militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack in northern Mozambique just south of the site of gas projects worth $60 billion being developed by the likes of Exxon Mobil and Total.
These are the relief measures being offered to South Africa’s small businesses during lockdown
“SMMEs and the Informal Sector will be affected on a multifront, and the government continues to announce multiple interventions to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 against SMMEs and the Informal Sector,” reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Small Business Development.
What does the COVID-19 end game look like for investors?
A three-pronged approach is needed to try and understand the financial markets in these extraordinary times.
Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa's lockdown
Reuters -
South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
These are the relief measures being offered to South Africa’s small businesses during lockdown
"SMMEs and the Informal Sector will be affected on a multifront, and the government continues to announce multiple interventions to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 against SMMEs and the Informal Sector," reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Small Business Development.
Featured
South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709
South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus
How SA’s lockdown will work
South Africa's national lockdown will begin on the evening of Thursday 26 March 2020 at 23:59.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Lagos to begin partial 7-day shutdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Kobo360’s Obi Ozor on how the Lagos shutdown will impact businesses
How will the seven-day partial shutdown announced by Lagos state impact businesses? Obi Ozor, Co-Founder of Kobo360 joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor for more.
Coronavirus
South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709
COVID-19: Kobo360’s Obi Ozor on how the Lagos shutdown will impact businesses
How will the seven-day partial shutdown announced by Lagos state impact businesses? Obi Ozor, Co-Founder of Kobo360 joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor for more.
South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709
Investors rushing for gold amid COVID-19 fears
Investors have been rushing towards gold as a safe haven amid the global Coronavirus pandemic threatening oil and equity markets. One person who has seen this huge demand of the precious metal is Alan Demby the Chairman of the South African Gold Coin Exchange; he joins CNBC Africa for more on the high demand for gold during these uncertain times.
Absa’s Ridle Markus on Africa’s monetary response to COVID-19
As COVID-19 cases climb in Africa, countries have had monetary responses to the issue such as South Africa and Namibia cutting by 100 basis points, Ghana by 150 and Nigeria keeping rates unchanged in yesterday’s MPC announcement. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the economic impact of monetary response to COVID-19 in Africa is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
