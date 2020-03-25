The Central Bank of Nigeria says Non-Performing Loans in the banking industry moderated to 6.54 in the February from 6.59 per cent in January. David Adu, Senior Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s banking sector and telecommunication industry.
How Nigeria’s telecoms industry is responding to COVID-19
Mining to be scaled down during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown
South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
How to protect yourself from coronavirus related fraud and scams
With closure of schools and offices, many people are looking for alternative entertainment platforms to stay away from social gatherings. Recently, Mobile Games company, Usiku Games, free-rated its fees on mobile app games and they expect to create a fan-based of 1 million subscribers during this lockdown. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
What does the COVID-19 end game look like for investors?
A three-pronged approach is needed to try and understand the financial markets in these extraordinary times.
South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709
South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Rwanda Stock Exchange remains steady despite COVID-19 pandemic
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rwanda Stock Exchange has maintained an upward trend with secondary market activities increasing and the All Share Index up to 10.75 per cent. Pierre Celestin Rwabukumba, CEO of Rwanda Stock Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.
Islamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects
Reuters -
Militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack in northern Mozambique just south of the site of gas projects worth $60 billion being developed by the likes of Exxon Mobil and Total.
UBA’s Bankole Odusanya breaks down Nigeria’s bond auction
Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at United Bank for Africa (UBA) joins CNBC Africa to discuss investors’ response to bond auction by Nigeria’s Debt Management Office.
These are the relief measures being offered to South Africa’s small businesses during lockdown
“SMMEs and the Informal Sector will be affected on a multifront, and the government continues to announce multiple interventions to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 against SMMEs and the Informal Sector,” reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Small Business Development.
How SA’s lockdown will work
South Africa's national lockdown will begin on the evening of Thursday 26 March 2020 at 23:59.
