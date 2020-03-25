TV ShowsClosing Bell West AfricaNewsWest Africa

UBA’s Bankole Odusanya breaks down Nigeria’s bond auction

By CNBC Africa

Mining to be scaled down during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown

South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
How to protect yourself from coronavirus related fraud and scams

With closure of schools and offices, many people are looking for alternative entertainment platforms to stay away from social gatherings. Recently, Mobile Games company, Usiku Games, free-rated its fees on mobile app games and they expect to create a fan-based of 1 million subscribers during this lockdown. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at United Bank for Africa (UBA) joins CNBC Africa to discuss investors’ response to bond auction by Nigeria’s Debt Management Office.

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Islamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects

Reuters -
Militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack in northern Mozambique just south of the site of gas projects worth $60 billion being developed by the likes of Exxon Mobil and Total.
COVID-19: Lagos to begin partial 7-day shutdown

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a partial shutdown in the state for seven days starting from Thursday 26 March 2020. The Governor called for the shutdown of court sittings, markets and stores, except for essential services.
Investors rushing for gold amid COVID-19 fears

Videos CNBC Africa -
Investors have been rushing towards gold as a safe haven amid the global Coronavirus pandemic threatening oil and equity markets. One person who has seen this huge demand of the precious metal is Alan Demby the Chairman of the South African Gold Coin Exchange; he joins CNBC Africa for more on the high demand for gold during these uncertain times.
Absa’s Ridle Markus on Africa’s monetary response to COVID-19

Videos CNBC Africa -
As COVID-19 cases climb in Africa, countries have had monetary responses to the issue such as South Africa and Namibia cutting by 100 basis points, Ghana by 150 and Nigeria keeping rates unchanged in yesterday’s MPC announcement. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the economic impact of monetary response to COVID-19 in Africa is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Nigeria’s journey to eradicate polio & COVID-19

Beyond Markets CNBC Africa -
As the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria reaches eight, the Aliko Dangote Foundation earlier pledged N200 million to support Nigeria’s health authorities to combat the spread of the pandemic. Zouera Youssoufou, Managing Director and CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation disclosed this while speaking to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor....
