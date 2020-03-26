Traders say they expect activity at the bond market to pick up today, on the back of the unmet bids at Wednesday’s bond auction as well as the improvement in liquidity. Oluwatosin Ayanfalu, Fixed Income Broker at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to review today’s trading at Nigeria’s fixed Income and Forex market.
Nigerian foreign exchange and fixed income watch
News
Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
WHO: Sub-Saharan Africa reporting at least 300 COVID-19 cases a day
COVID-19 cases are occurring at the rate of 300-a-day in sub-Saharan Africa and there are likely to be many more that the authorities are missing, a World Health Organisation briefing on the continent admitted Thursday.
What would a US-Europe trade fight mean for SAP?
CNBC’s Karen Tso sits down with SAP’s new co-CEOs at Davos, Switzerland to discuss the impact of a potential U.S.-Europe trade fight.
Previous articleSA’s banks reveal plans for lockdown
More Articles Like This
Op-Ed: African giants to stumble due to Covid-19 pandemic
NKC African Economics expects the coronavirus-related knock to economic growth in Africa’s three largest economies alone to shave off 1 ppt from the continent’s GDP growth this year, from 3.8% to 2.8%.
WHO: Sub-Saharan Africa reporting at least 300 COVID-19 cases a day
COVID-19 cases are occurring at the rate of 300-a-day in sub-Saharan Africa and there are likely to be many more that the authorities are missing, a World Health Organisation briefing on the continent admitted Thursday.
How this genomics research company is helping Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic
Genomics research company 54Gene's COVID-19 testing support fund was launched today to increase Nigeria's daily testing capacity. The firm opened the fund with a donation of $150 thousand and has since received an additional $350 thousand from Union Bank. CEO of 54 Gene Abasi Ene-Obong joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -
Featured
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down
While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
International
SAP co-CEOs on taking over the reins from Bill McDermott
CNBC -
CNBC’s Karen Tso sits down with SAP’s new co-CEOs at Davos, Switzerland to find out what their plans are for the software giant.
Closing Bell West Africa
Nigerian foreign exchange and fixed income watch
Traders say they expect activity at the bond market to pick up today, on the back of the unmet bids at Wednesday's bond auction as well as the improvement in liquidity. Oluwatosin Ayanfalu, Fixed Income Broker at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to review today’s trading at Nigeria’s fixed Income and Forex market.
Closing Bell West Africa
Ghana launches universal QR code for cashless transactions to curb COVID-19 spread
As Ghana deploys tactics to curb community spread of COVID-19, Alex Boahen, Head of Research at Databank Group joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact on Ghana’s financial markets.
Closing Bell West Africa
How this genomics research company is helping Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic
Genomics research company 54Gene's COVID-19 testing support fund was launched today to increase Nigeria's daily testing capacity. The firm opened the fund with a donation of $150 thousand and has since received an additional $350 thousand from Union Bank. CEO of 54 Gene Abasi Ene-Obong joins CNBC Africa for more.
More Articles Like This
These are measures Bank of Ghana is taking to mitigate COVID-19 impact on the banking sector
Moody’s Investors Service say they expect the recent measures by the Bank of Ghana to help mitigate the negative effects of the coronavirus on banks’ asset quality and liquidity. Vice President and Banking Analyst at Moody’s, Christos Theofilou joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: What is Africa’s rescue plan?
The African Centre for Disease Control will hold its fifth press briefing for an update on the coronavirus situation in Africa and also speak on moves to curtail the spread of the pandemic. Edwin Ikhuoria, Executive Director of One Africa joins CNBC Africa to explore possible rescue plan for Africa amid this pandemic.
The cost of a lock-down on SA’s economy
Miyelani Maluleke an Economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa to discuss the economic impact that the national lock-down will have on South Africa and the hardest hit industries being mining and manufacturing.
How the Spirit of Ubuntu can help SA fight COVID-19
As South Africans enter into the reality of working and living from their homes for the next 21 days, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brand SA are urging people to play their part in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, joining CNBC Africa for more on regaining brand South Africa in light of Covid-19 is the Acting CEO of Brand South Africa, Thulisile Manzini.
- Advertisement -