The Africa Risk Capacity is a specialised Agency of the African Union and they are currently undertaking an urgent exercise to model the potential impact of the coronavirus on Africa to inform and guide member states. This modelling according to the ARC will look into the likely short-term and medium-term effects of the pandemic on the continent as well as how to mitigate these shocks. Mohamed Beavogui, Director General and United Nations Assistant Secretary General, African Risk Capacity joins CNBC Africa for more insight into this.
COVID-19: How African countries can insure against outbreaks
Zimbabweans enter coronavirus lockdown amid severe economic crisis
Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday, following neighbour South Africa in implementing some of the world’s toughest anti-coronavirus measures likely to hurt an economy already suffering hyperinflation and food shortages.
COVID-19 Masks yes, small business sorry no.
“We are absolutely award of this issue and the Solidarity Fund is consulting with the Department of Health here and will carry out the utmost diligence in making the purchase,” says Nicola Galombik is executive director of Yellowwoods, the investment holding company, who is working with the fund.
How Remgro’s one billion rand fund for SMEs will work
Last week South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had each contributed R1 billion to assist small businesses and their employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s #21daylockdown. Yesterday more details were announced on the Rupert family funding. The fund will be administered by BUSINESS/PARTNERS of which Remgro owns 42.8 per cent stake. Ben Bierman, Managing Director at BUSINESS/PARTNERS joins CNBC Africa for more.
Reuters -
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Absa launches COVID-19 payments relief programme
Yesterday Absa revealed measures to lessen the burden on its customers as South Africa weathers the storm of COVID-19, #21daylockdwon and a downgrade to junk by Moody’s. Bongiwe Gangeni, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Retail & Business Bank at Absa joins CNBC Africa for more.
South Africa’s rand crashes to its lowest ever after Moody’s pulls the plug
Reuters -
South Africa’s rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moody’s cut the country’s last investment grade credit rating, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.
This tech company is developing a touch-less identification system for COVID-19 response
One of the key challenges in responding to the coronavirus outbreak is the need to diagnose people rapidly and accurately, and identify who they have contacted. A Kenyan NGO and a UK technology company have collaborated to develop a new technology solution designed for infectious disease control. DR. Toby Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of Simprints joins CNBC Africa for more.
How this APP aids the diagnostics and symptom tracking of COVID-19
Medical diagnostics distributor, RedBird, has launched a COVID-19 Daily Check-in App and Symptom Tracker, in a bid to counter the spread of coronavirus in Africa. Patrick Beattie, Co-Founder and CEO of Redbird joins CNBC Africa for more.
NSE opens week in red
Nigeria's equities market opened the week in red, dragged down by some bellwethers in the banking sector. Muktar Mohammed an Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
