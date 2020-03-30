Lagos State passes bill, offers economic support to mitigate COVID-19 impact

Last week South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had each contributed R1 billion to assist small businesses and their employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s #21daylockdown. Yesterday more details were announced on the Rupert family funding. The fund will be administered by BUSINESS/PARTNERS of which Remgro owns 42.8 per cent stake. Ben Bierman, Managing Director at BUSINESS/PARTNERS joins CNBC Africa for more.