DÉJÀ VU – In tragic vein: Wole Soyinka on Nigeria’s unrest

I arrived home from external commitments just over a week

ago to an extraordinary homecoming gift. It took the form of a

movement — sometimes angry, sometimes entrancing,

poignant, sometimes strident, certainly robust in expectations

but always moving, visionary and organized. That movement

demanded an end to brutality from state security agencies,

focusing on a notorious unit known as SARS. But, of course,

SARS merely stood for the parasitic character of governance

itself in all ramifications. That dimension – albeit not in those

very terms of course – was acknowledge by the first formal

response of government, delivered through the Vice-President.

The movement involved members of the Nigerian Bar

Association, Feminist Groups, Professionals, Technocrats,

Students, Prelates, Industrial institutions, and Artistes – writers,

cineastes, actors, musicians. It was markedly a youthful

movement, its energy, creativity and resolve diffused

throughout the nation through impressive strategies.

It was,above all, orderly. In places, one felt vibrations that seemed to

echo concert grounds like Woodstock, other times, the massed

processions of France’s Yellow vests or waves of Lech Walesa’s

Solidarity movement. Even closer, more recently and pertinent,

the patient, stoical gatherings in Mali that lasted weeks and, in

whose resolution, our own nation played a critical role.

As I stated in my Message to Youth at the Freedom Park 10th

anniversary events on Saturday, 17th, these youths brought

fresh blood into tired veins. It was bliss indeed to be alive, to

watch youths finally begin to take the future into their own

hands.



But – and haven’t we been here before? — suddenly, virtually

overnight, it all changed. State security services – which specific

branch, we have yet to identify – transported thugs to break up

the protests. The videos exist, they have been widely

disseminated – sleek motorcades with number plates covered –

moved to recruit and disgorge thugs and breeds of hoodlums to

break up the peaceful protests. Those mercenaries set fire to the

protesters’ vehicles where parked, set upon the gathered youths

with cudgels and machetes.

They broke open at least one prison

to let out the inmates. It has since been established that some of

those vandals were actually recruited prisoners who, we can

only presume, have been paid not only in cash but in kind.

Casualties began in single, sporadic numbers, climaxing in the

shooting dead last night of a yet undetermined number of

protesters in a Lagos sector called Lekki.



The mood, and climate of protest changed abruptly, and

devastatingly with that diabolical intrusion. For the first time,

anger and nihilism entered the lists, moving to dominate

emotions. Organized militancy has been replaced by vengeful,

omni-directional hatred. The capital, Abuja, has been torched in

places, including the famous Apo market – that name itself

evoking memories of an ancient massacre of youth – known as

the APO Six — by SARS.

Yesterday, October 20, I set out to drive to my hometown,

Abeokuta, to be on my own turf as the violence was spiraling

mindlessly in multiple directions. After negotiating my way

through some eight or nine protesters’ road-blocks, I was

compelled to turn back. It was all déjà vu – the uprisings in the

former Western Region of Nigeria, the anti-Abacha movement

etc. etc. etc. The attempt however enabled me to assess the

mood and transformation of the movement. I was better

prepared. I rescheduled my trip for the following day ,– that is,

this morning.

In the meantime, however, that is, within the next eight to ten

hours, the tension has become unimaginable! At that earlier

mention Lagos sector, Lekki, where most of the affirmative

action gatherings had taken place, soldiers opened fire on

unarmed demonstrators, killing and wounding a yet

undetermined number. One such extra-judicial killing has

drenched the Nigerian flag in the blood of innocents – and not

symbolically. The video has, in accustomed parlance, ‘gone

viral’. I have spoken by phone to eye-witnesses. One, a noted

public figure has shared his first-hand testimony on television.

The government should cease to insult this nation with petulant

denials.



I resumed my trip to Abeokuta at 6 am, this morning as

scheduled, again negotiating road-blocks -– this time

somewhere between twelve and fifteen, all distinguished by an

implacable state of rage. It was in stark contrast to the

inclusivity of the protesting ‘family of common cause’ of earlier

days. All inherent beauty of instant bonding and solidarity

evaporated. At the block just before the Lagos Secretariat, the

protesters proved the most recalcitrant. In the end, they

exacted from me just the one offering to the rites of passage – I

could sense it coming — I had to come down from the car and

addressed them. I did. Little did they know what was churning

in my mind: This is not real. This is Back to Abacha – in grotesque

replay!



It is absolutely essential to let this government know that the

Army has now replaced SARS in the demonic album of the

protesters. My enquiry so far indicates that the Lagos governor

did not invite in the Army, did not complain of a ‘breakdown in

law and order’. Nevertheless, the Centre has chosen to act in an

authoritarian manner and has inflicted a near incurable wound 6

on the community psyche. Need I add that, on arrival in

Abeokuta, my home town, I again had to negotiate a road

block? That went smoothly enough. I expected it, and have no

doubt that more are being erected as this is being written.

It is pathetic and unimaginative to claim, as some have done,

that the continued protest is hurting the nation’s economy etc.

etc. COVID-19 has battered the Nigerian economy – such as it is for over eight months. Of course it is not easy to bring down COVID under a hail of bullets – human lives are easier target, and there are even trophies to flaunt as evidence of victory –

such as the blood-soaked Nigerian flag that one of the victims

was waving at the time of his murder.

To the affected governors all over the nation, there is one

immediate step to take: demand the withdrawal of those

soldiers. Convoke Town Hall meetings as a matter of urgency.

24-hr Curfews are not the solution. Take over the security of

your people with whatever resources you can rummage.

Substitute community self-policing based on Local Councils, to

curb hooligan infiltration and extortionist and destructive

opportunism. We commiserate with the bereaved and urge

state governments to compensate material losses, wherever. To

commence any process of healing at all – dare one assume that

this is the ultimate destination of desire? — the Army must

apologize, not merely to the nation but to the global community

– the facts are indisputable – you, the military, opened fire on

unarmed civilians. There has to be structured restitution and

assurance that such aberrations will not again be recorded.

Then both governance and its security arms can commence a

meaningful, lamentably overdue dialogue with society. Do not

attempt to dictate — Dialogue!