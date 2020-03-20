articleNewsEast AfricaOpinionPolitical

Op-Ed: Malawi – Intransigent Mutharika raises the temperature

By Contributor

Must Read

articleCNBC -

Hopes are high for a coronavirus treatment, which could come much quicker than a vaccine

Scientists around the globe are racing to develop tests, treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 disease.
Read more
articleReuters -

Uganda to seek $190 mln from World Bank to cushion coronavirus blow

Uganda will request the World Bank for a loan of $190 million to help cushion its economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, its finance minister said.
Read more
articleReuters -

MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles

South Africa’s MTN has agreed to reduce the cost of its monthly data bundles of 1 gigabyte (GB) and below by between 25% and 50% from April, following a finding that the country’s mobile data prices were the highest on the continent, the telecoms firm said on Friday.
Read more

By François Conradie – Senior Political Economist

President Peter Mutharika is using his office to thwart the decision by the Constitutional Court to annul the results of the May 2019 election in which he was re-elected, and to direct government to hold a fresh election.

After Parliament approved some changes to electoral legislation in line with the Court’s directive that presidential elections should henceforth be won by absolute majority rather than relative majority, Mr Mutharika used his veto power on Tuesday, March 17, and refused to ratify Parliament’s changes.

A spokesperson for the presidency said that, in the president’s opinion, the proposed changes are unconstitutional.

Mr Mutharika’s appeal against the original Constitutional Court ruling is still pending; the ruling in the appeal case is expected in April.

This is the most dramatic move to block the implementation of the Constitutional Court ruling, and it comes in conjunction with a few other moves by the head of state that are of a nature to cause concern.

Also on Tuesday, Mr Mutharika fired the chief commander of the Malawi Defence Force, General Vincent Nundwe, and replaced him with former air force commander Major General Andrew Lapken Namathanga.

General Nundwe had been appointed in June and was widely popular for his men’s handling of protests over last year’s election: on several occasions, soldiers came between protesters and police officers whose repression of marches was turning violent, so the army was praised for being on the side of the people.

General Nundwe will be “assigned to other duties in the public service”, in the words of the statement from the presidency.

The deputy commander of the defence force was also replaced and a number of senior officers received promotions.

An unnamed senior officer who spoke to AFP said that Mr Mutharika’s intention with the move is to “put people who work for his interests and from his home area” in positions to advance his personal and political interests.

Mr Mutharika has already given the army the order to use force against protesters participating in a planned march to State House on Wednesday, March 25.

On Friday, March 13, Mr Mutharika dissolved his Cabinet.

The move came a few weeks after his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) formed an alliance with the United Democratic Front (UDF), in order to bolster the challenge from the two most important opposition parties, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

He has made explicit his intention to make the Cabinet bigger: since 2014, the year of his first election, he has stuck to a promise he made in the campaign ahead of that poll to limit the size of Cabinet to 20 ministers.

Sympathetic commentators say that the relatively more robust health of the economy means he can now name a team of up to 30. His intention is probably to give more portfolios to the UDF to bolster his alliance.

On Tuesday, his spokesperson said he had decided on a new team and would announce it “soon”. In the interim, all ministerial powers vest in the president.

A rough few weeks lie ahead. It seems as though Mr Mutharika’s plan is to delay the new election for as long as possible, but he does seem to have accepted that it will go ahead, hence his focus on the new Cabinet and the alliance with the UDF.

As the new campaign starts, we will expect protests and for the overhauled army to be as forceful as the police in dealing with them. The voting itself will not be less suspect than that of last May, and if he wins, his legitimacy will be in question.

We had been hopeful about the outcome of the Constitutional Court ruling, but the president’s intransigence is reason to fear an increase in risk.

Previous articleHopes are high for a coronavirus treatment, which could come much quicker than a vaccine
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

articleReuters -

Militant attack kills 29 Malian soldiers – army

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in the town of Tarkint, which is about 125 km (78 miles) north of the city of Gao. Mali’s army has repeatedly suffered heavy casualties from jihadist fighters active in the area with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State.
Read more
LWS2020

#LWS2020KZN: Premier Sihle Zikalala on what KZN is doing to empower women

CNBC Africa -
On the evening before the FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit, held in Durban on the 6th of March, the Managing Editor of the magazine spoke to the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala about the reasons why KZN hosted the conference for the second year running, and what the province is doing to empower women....
Read more
Closing Bell West Africa

SPM’s Paul Alaje on Nigeria’s fiscal response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Africa’s biggest economy, Nigeria, has now recorded a total of 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Paul Alaje, Senior Economist at SPM Professionals joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria’s fiscal response so far to the pandemic.
Read more
article

Militant attack kills 29 Malian soldiers – army

Reuters -
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in the town of Tarkint, which is about 125 km (78 miles) north of the city of Gao. Mali’s army has repeatedly suffered heavy casualties from jihadist fighters active in the area with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 value destruction on SA market & economy

CNBC Africa -
On the 04th of March, the bond yield on a 10 year South African sovereign note was 9 per cent and 12 days later it stood at 10.7 per cent and is still rising. The markets coronavirus damage was not better, with the JSE losing more than R4 trillion rand in value to R13 trillion. So where is the bottom and how will know when we get there? Rashaad Tayob, Portfolio Manager at Abax Investments and Zwelakhe Mnguni, Chief Investment Officer, Benguela Global Fund Managers joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Hopes are high for a coronavirus treatment, which could come much quicker than a vaccine

article CNBC -
Scientists around the globe are racing to develop tests, treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 disease.
Read more

Uganda to seek $190 mln from World Bank to cushion coronavirus blow

article Reuters -
Uganda will request the World Bank for a loan of $190 million to help cushion its economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, its finance minister said.
Read more

MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles

article Reuters -
South Africa’s MTN has agreed to reduce the cost of its monthly data bundles of 1 gigabyte (GB) and below by between 25% and 50% from April, following a finding that the country’s mobile data prices were the highest on the continent, the telecoms firm said on Friday.
Read more

How can the gig economy survive in times of COVID-19?

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
With some of the world's major companies already looking at scaling down staff as the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect businesses, gig economy workers might be the most vulnerable. But how can the industry and those that depend on it survive these times? Digital Marketer and Blogger, Bernard Ewalu Olupot joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved