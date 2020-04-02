CoronavirusEast AfricaOpinion

Op-Ed: Ethiopia – Abiy leads African appeal for relief actions

By Contributor

News

FinancialReuters -

South Africa’s Quantum Foods warns of 38% drop in first-half profit

South African feed and poultry company Quantum Foods said on Thursday half-year earnings could fall as much as 38%, partly due to a margin squeeze in its egg business because of lower selling prices.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 – “Enormous gap” in ventilators for Africa – the worry is no one is sure how big.

“At the moment, we are trying to find out this information and we don’t have the actual number. What we can say, without any doubt, there is an enormous gap in the number ventilators needed in Africa.”
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Global markets watch: Where to invest post COVID-19

As global markets continue to take a hit amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there seems to be some sort of stability that is starting to creep in, Market Analyst, Mark Lee joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

By Irmgard Erasmus – Senior Financial Economist

Acutely aware of Ethiopia’s vulnerability to the health and economic repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged “collective leadership and coordinated responses” to overcome the challenges posed by the unprecedented shock.

The Ethiopian leader has taken a dominant position in the campaign for comprehensive stimulus packages and debt relief for the African continent, stressing that “we are not prepared to overcome the virus on our health systems and the long-term impact on our economies”.

Echoing this concern, a consortium of African ministers of finance emphasised in a communique dated April 1 that “urgent need” exists “for fiscal stimulus to contain the crisis”.

On April 1, G20 leaders indicated that they are preparing a response package for Africa that will include debt relief and financial aid. The response package will incorporate “recent demands from President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia”, according to Politico.

This also came after the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) again requested the “urgent and immediate release” of a $100bn support package to aid domestic response actions in the fight against the health and economic implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the ministers welcomed the IMF and World Bank’s call for official bilateral creditors to “provide breathing space” to African countries, the consortium believes that “such relief should be extended to countries across the region and by other creditors during this exceptional period”.

A comprehensive $100bn support package for Africa will be formalised for discussion and presentation at the World Bank and IMF’s stakeholders’ initiatives on April 15.

For the public sector, disbursements will be utilised for the servicing of public sector debt and interest payments, including on sovereign bonds, in order to create “immediate fiscal space and liquidity” for governments to focus their attention on domestic fiscal stimulus needs amid the crisis.

The consortium proposes that the $44bn disbursement be pooled into a global special purpose vehicle (SPV) to be used for external debt service “for effective management purposes till economic recovery takes hold and agreement can be reached with creditors”. The ministers stressed that this measure would guard against default by countries.

The ministers requested the IMF to raise Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) availability over the next two to three years. The consortium believes that it would service the debt relief SPV facility and provide crucial liquidity support.

Ethiopia has already rescheduled debt servicing agreements with “some major creditors”, which will alleviate hard currency liquidity demands. By September 2019, public external debt stock stood at $26.8bn, or half of total outstanding public debt.

Public external debt comprised a 60:40 split between central government and state-owned enterprises, according to official records.

Public external debt servicing costs amounted to $548.4m during Q1 FY 2019/20 (the fiscal year commences on July 8), of which $457.2m was due to SOE debt servicing.

Ethiopia has been among the most vocal of African nations to request debt waivers or debt relief – while African finance ministers called for a $100bn stimulus package, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged G20 members to provide $150bn under a proposed three-point action plan. The disbursal should take the form of supplementary budgetary support, debt relief, and private sector financing, according to the proposal.

The prime minister furthermore urged G20 nations to support the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in strengthening public health delivery and emergency preparedness.

Cognisant of the fragility of the private sector, especially as small- and medium-sized enterprises account for over 70% of the private sector in Africa, the consortium stressed that liquidity relief should be extended in particular to service and tourism sectors.

African finance ministers requested support from the G20, EU, and all Development Finance institutions to support a proposal aimed at the refinancing, rescheduling, and implementation of guarantee schemes and liquidity facilities for the private sector.

In particular, African airline companies require preservation and protection “given their significant contribution to the GDP of Africa”. Ethiopian Airlines suspended flights to 80 destinations in light of the pandemic.

Demand for local flights, which are ongoing, dropped by at least 50% already. The airline estimates that it will lose at least $190m due to the pandemic.

The Ethiopian government has ordered the central bank to release Etb15bn ($460m) to private banks as it ramped up its fight against the economic spillover effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The liquidity injection will enable the banking sector to extend debt relief and additional loan facilities to customers.

This came in addition to instructions to avail foreign currency to importers, with priority given to importers of essential goods or the manufacturing of essential goods.

In March, the World Bank granted a $500m grant and loan facility (split evenly) to Ethiopia in support of its reform programme.

The prime minister voiced his gratitude to “the generosity of the Ethiopian people” as local stakeholders contributed generously to the National Resource Mobilisation Committee initiative.

NKC African Economics’ preliminary GDP forecast suggests that Ethiopia will be hit particularly hard by coronavirus-related disruptions.

Absent comprehensive external support, a sharp slump in private sector demand and investment momentum threatens an unprecedented plunge in economic growth this year to 1.1% – down from a pre-virus forecast of 7.1%.

Crucially, the pandemic threatens to disrupt progress made under the reform agenda towards policy overhaul, broad-based privatisation of state assets, financial liberalisation, and the launch of a domestic bourse.

An uncomfortable reliance on grant relief amid strained domestic fiscal capacity threatens to bloom into full-blown crisis in the absence of comprehensive external financial support.

Previous articleSouth Africa’s Quantum Foods warns of 38% drop in first-half profit
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

FinancialCNBC Africa -

South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…

Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

South Africa needs ‘hundreds of thousands’ of COVID-19 tests – Health Minister

Reuters -
South Africa needs to conduct “hundreds of thousands” of coronavirus tests to understand the true number of infections and halt their spread, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more
Videos

How can Nigeria withstand the economic impact of COVID-19?

CNBC Africa -
Analysts say Nigeria’s economy could be headed for a recession by the end of this year on the back of the massive decline in crude prices caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Danilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

NSE All Share Index down 20.6% in Q1

CNBC Africa -
The NSE All-Share Index was down 20.6 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Usoro Essien, Head of Research at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect in the second quarter....
Read more
Videos

Fitch: Nigerian banks at severe risk from oil price slump & COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Fitch Ratings say the credit profiles of Nigerian banks faces severe risks from the slump in oil prices and a disruption in the operating environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fitch noted that the weighted -average cost of risk for Nigerian banks its rates rose by 200 basis points during the 2015 oil price shocking they do not rule out a similar increase this year. Mahin Dissanayake, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings joins joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 – “Enormous gap” in ventilators for Africa – the worry is no one is sure how big.

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
“At the moment, we are trying to find out this information and we don’t have the actual number. What we can say, without any doubt, there is an enormous gap in the number ventilators needed in Africa.”
Read more

South Africa needs ‘hundreds of thousands’ of COVID-19 tests – Health Minister

Coronavirus Reuters -
South Africa needs to conduct “hundreds of thousands” of coronavirus tests to understand the true number of infections and halt their spread, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more

South African Transport Minister rescinds 100% taxi capacity

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
South African Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has rescinded his earlier decision of allowing taxis to carry a full load of passengers.
Read more

Rwanda extends COVID-19 lockdown by two weeks

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
The decision to extend the current two week lockdown initially declared on March 21 to contain the spread of the coronavirus was reached during an extraordinary cabinet meeting held via video conference on Wednesday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved