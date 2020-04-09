East AfricaNewsOpinionSouthern Africa
Updated:

Op-Ed: Mozambique – Islamist militants continue attacks in Cabo Delgado

By Contributor

AfDB announces $10bn war chest to fight COVID-19

The African Development Bank Group has announced the creation of the COVID-19 Response Facility to assist regional member countries fight the pandemic. The facility provides up to $10 billion to governments and the private sector. Khaled Sherif, Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery at the African Development Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

African Union reaffirms support for WHO amid COVID-19 pandemic

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the union’s support for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Videos

COVID-19: World Bank & IFC's $14bn – How far does it extend?

Never before has the world seen a funding crisis like the one it is experiencing as a result of COVID-19 and lockdowns. Any new funding available is swallowed up within days. Is this the case with the World Bank and IFC’s $14 billion package? Sérgio Pimenta, IFC’s Vice President for the Middle East and Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
By Louw Nel – Political Analyst

Islamist extremist militants have carried out a spate of attacks targeting villages in the northern Cabo Delgado province on April 6 and 7.

According to reports, armed groups attacked the villages of Bilibiza, Meangalewa, Miengueleua, Muatide, Mueda, Muidumbe, and Ntchinga over two days, burning churches and buildings and abducting people in different locations. No one is believed to have been killed in the attacks.

This follows two incidents on March 23 and 25, in which militants launched brazen attacks and briefly occupied the towns of Mocímboa da Praia and Quissanga.

The first of those attacks was claimed by the Islamic State Central African Province (ISCAP) militant group, but groups active in the province since 2017 have also been referred to as Al-Shabab and Ansar al-Sunna, among others.

There are no conclusive links between the Mozambican jihadists and foreign-based Islamist extremist groups, and their motives and leadership structure remain unclear.

Mozambican authorities, alarmed by the attacks on Mocímboa da Praia and Quissanga and the threat they represented to the development of offshore natural gas finds, responded by saying that reinforcements were being deployed to Cabo Delgado.

This has clearly not succeeded in containing the threat posed by militants; however, the most recent attacks are more consistent with the groups’ modus operandi. Indeed, the attacks in March represented a significant escalation due to the size of the towns attacked and the fact that security forces had been stationed in both locations.

The more recent attacks targeted more familiar undefended, civilian locations, although Bilibiza is only 34km from Quissanga.

The escalation in Islamist militant activity in Cabo Delgado, along with depressed natural gas prices and concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic, will threaten proposed LNG projects.

Should the deteriorating security environment in the region result in the postponement or even reversal of investment decisions, Mozambique’s medium-term growth prospects will be seriously undermined.

Videos

COVID-19: Moody's downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
The economic cost of COVID-19 on South Africa

CNBC Africa -
As South Africa settles into the second week of the COVID-19 lockdown many have expected the lockdown to be extended, if this is so, the economic repercussions for the country could be dire. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the possibilities of economic stimulation and growth during and after the COVID-19 crisis is Jacques Nel, Head of Africa Macro-economic Research at NKC African Economics and Miyelani Maluleki, Economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting: What will it mean for Angola?

CNBC Africa -
Oil prices rose in trade this morning as the world’s largest oil producers meet later today in what is expected to be a historic agreement to cut production. This market expectation comes at a time when the industry is battling with the impact of the coronavirus crisis on oil demand. Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa to give an Angolan update of the COVID-19 outbreak.
This health tech company is helping small clinics in Kenya fight COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
One of the phrases that’s been used quite a bit throughout the coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic has been, “flattening the curve”; the concept of slowing the spread of the virus so that fewer people need seek treatment at the same time, accommodating healthcare capacity in a given area. But how does this happen? One of the ways is more self-diagnostic materials in better equipped first stop clinics. Health tech company Ilara Health has launched a readiness package for Kenyan peri-urban clinics and CEO Emilian Popa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tanzania ramps up measures to contain the spread of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
With a generous donation from the private sector and a new total of five recovered COVID-19 cases, it seems Tanzania is making headway in its fight against the virus, but what are the latest measures that have been put in place to curb its spread? How will the government overcome new challenges arising everyday? Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
African Union reaffirms support for WHO amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the union’s support for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 drives Sub-Saharan Africa toward first recession in 25 years – World Bank report

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and is forecast to fall from 2.4% in 2019 to -2.1% to -5.1% in 2020, the first recession in the region over the past 25 years, according to the World Bank’s latest Africa’s Pulse report.
COVID-19 –How the WHO word on Africa could influence SA big lockdown choice

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
The economic damage has already been done in most sectors. The South African Reserve Bank has warned that the lockdown could cause 370,000 people to lose their jobs and 1,600 businesses to go under.
South Africa's Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

Coronavirus Reuters -
South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
