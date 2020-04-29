CoronavirusInternationalOpinion
Updated:

Op-Ed: Africa cannot afford LOCUST-19

By Contributor

News

articleCNBC Africa -

Oil to recover to $43 by December – UBS analyst

There will be a demand recovery in the third quarter and we will see more people flying than before and production is falling very quickly among OPEC and its allies.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

UIF & PIC in talks with Edcon over a potential lifeline

South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

PSG’s Capitec unbundling: Who are the takers?

Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Anthea Gardner, Managing Partner at Cartesian Capital.
Read more

By Akinwumi A. Adesina

We are in a battle against time to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. While tackling the Coronavirus pandemic has grabbed global attention, a new crisis that could claim a lot more lives is brewing in Africa: massive locust invasions.

Billions of desert locusts are ravaging countries all across East Africa, including Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and Djibouti. It has been reported that their numbers are likely to increase by up to 400 times by June 2020, reaching crisis levels.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has estimated that unless quickly controlled, 5 million additional people in East Africa will be hungry by June.

An unprecedented race against time has begun to urgently stop the progression and potentially devastating impact of the deadly twins: COVID-19 and the locusts for millions in Africa.

We all know that rains are good for crops. But then when good rains also caused favorable breeding environments for locusts, the joy of rains has suddenly turned hopes of expected plenty into glooms of hunger.  Is the best of times becoming the worst of times?

Locust breeding populations have increased massively. The locust plague moves with devastating effects: imagine a carpet of locusts of up to 150 million locusts covering a square kilometer. And think about it, that they can consume crops in one day that can feed approximately 35,000 people. In East Africa, where FAO estimates that some 20 million people are already food insecure, the effects will be devastating.

The locust crisis emerges as the continent is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. These are tough odds to face.

Today, distressfully, choices for millions of the poor are oddly similar: to stay in confinement and escape dying from Coronavirus or dying from hunger staying at home.

It is already playing out. Food riots broke out a few days ago in Kibera, the largest slum in Kenya, as people trampled over each other, defying social distancing – prescribed to stem the spread of the Coronavirus – to get food. Coronavirus could kill, but hunger kills many more people.

With the lockdowns for the COVID-19 pandemic, pest control workers are largely unable to go out to spray. While restrictions have been lifted to allow aircrafts used to spray to operate, they can do little as they are largely unable to get access to the chemicals, due to disruption of supply chains.

It appears that those who escape the COVID-19 will soon face LOCUST-19. In East Africa alone, the number of hungry people could jump to 30 million people.

There are several lifesaving recommendations we can act on now. These include one, the creation of a “green channel” for the free flow of food and agricultural inputs and pesticides to control pest attacks. Two, putting in place measures to prevent food price hikes by releasing food from government grain reserves and implementing anti-hoarding policies. Three, rapidly scaling up food production technologies, including high-yielding, early-maturing, drought-tolerant, disease- and pest-resistant staple crops, and programs such as the African Development Bank’s flagship program, the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) initiative.

The good news is that the African Development Bank has joined the FAO as the frontrunners in this unprecedented race against time. The Bank has just approved a $1.5 million grant to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the FAO to support efforts to spray against the locusts and safeguard livelihoods in the East and the Horn of Africa. More help will be needed.

The last thing Africa needs now, as we are battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, is a hunger pandemic.

COVID-19 has taken the international community on an unpredictable journey. Thankfully, we can preclude and halt the locust crisis. For that to happen, we all must rally around the FAO to provide the $153 million needed.

COVID-19 cannot be followed by LOCUST-19.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Previous articleUIF & PIC in talks with Edcon over a potential lifeline
Next articleOil to recover to $43 by December – UBS analyst
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees

Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How the COVID-19 lock-down has lowered SA’s mortality rate

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 lock-downs have not only changed our people live but they’ve also change how people bury their loved ones. For an impact on how the pandemic has impacted the funeral business, CNBC Africa is joined by Khandani Msibi, Chairman of Doves – one of the largest funeral service providers in Southern Africa.
Read more
International News

Why Law Enforcement Classifies Coronavirus As A Biological Agent

CNBC -
A memo from the Deputy Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, suggests that coronavirus can be classified as a biological agent and that misuse of the virus can fall under terrorism statutes. Bad actors have defied stay-at-home orders and are threatening
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Edcon may emerge from business rescue

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Independent Retail Analyst, Chris Gilmour and Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
Coronavirus

Lack of reliable cold chain infrastructure, COVID-19 worsen post-harvest losses in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Tens of thousands of perishable products in Sub-Saharan Africa are lost mainly due the lack of reliable and adequate cold storage facilities and now with the disruption of supply chains and trade caused by COVID-19; the losses are expected to be even bigger. CNBC Africa spoke to Professor Nuhu Hatibu, Regional Head for East Africa at AGRA for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

How Edcon may emerge from business rescue

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Independent Retail Analyst, Chris Gilmour and Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more

Lack of reliable cold chain infrastructure, COVID-19 worsen post-harvest losses in SSA

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Tens of thousands of perishable products in Sub-Saharan Africa are lost mainly due the lack of reliable and adequate cold storage facilities and now with the disruption of supply chains and trade caused by COVID-19; the losses are expected to be even bigger. CNBC Africa spoke to Professor Nuhu Hatibu, Regional Head for East Africa at AGRA for more.
Read more

Kenya unveils tax relief measures in response to COVID-19

Analyst Interviews CNBC Africa -
A national response unit designed to cushion most vulnerable individuals and businesses from COVID19 is now live following the signing by President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Tax Laws Amendment Bill, 2020, into law. This opens a window for the newly introduced fiscal measures to protect low-income earners, small businesses, and retirees from the negative effects of COVID-19. Economic Analyst, Reginald Kadzutu joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more

Uganda ramps up fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Analyst Interviews CNBC Africa -
Kenyan truck drivers have been reported to be protesting a decision made by the Ugandan Government, to have cargo trucks handed over to local drivers at the border after sanitisation. The move is an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Uganda as transit cargo truck drivers are said to be the main carriers of the virus into the country. Analyst and Chief Strategist at Impact Communication Strategies, Ken Agutamba joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved