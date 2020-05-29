OpinionPoliticalSouthern Africa

Op-Ed: Zimbabwean opposition activists charged following their own abduction

| Updated:
Avatar
Contributor

By Louw Nel – Political Analyst

On Tuesday, May 26, authorities in Zimbabwe charged three activists from the opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A) with breaching the country’s lockdown regulations, nearly two weeks after they were allegedly abducted and brutalised after being taken into police custody.

The female activists, including Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe, were arrested at a roadblock in Harare on May 13 as they were returning from a protest in the Warren Park area.

They say that they were then taken to a remote area where state agents beat and sexually assaulted them before leaving them on the side of the road near Bindura, some 90km north of the capital, two days later.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed that the activists were taken into custody but denies any knowledge of the alleged abduction.

All three remain hospitalised.

Minister of Justice Ziyambi Ziyambi has accused the activists of inventing the story to deflect from their violation of lockdown regulations.

Prosecutors say that the activists were attending a protest gathering of more than 50 people – in contravention of lockdown regulations – and have accused them of trying to “promote public violence or breaches of peace”.

Two journalists who tried to visit the women in hospital were also arrested and charged with breaking lockdown regulations – among them the MDC-A’s youth leader in Harare, Stanley Manyenga.

The decision to charge the women with breaching lockdown regulations has been condemned, with Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) and Amnesty International both describing the decision as an effort to intimidate the women, calling instead for an investigation into their abduction.

The accused’s onerous bail conditions have also been questioned, including the requirement that they report to their local police station three times daily.

Diplomatic envoys in Zimbabwe, including the heads of mission from the EU, Norway, Switzerland, UK, and US, co-signed a statement saying they expect “a swift, thorough and credible investigation into the abduction and torture of opposition Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe, along with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova… [and that] the perpetrators of heinous acts of this kind and other human rights violations need to be identified and prosecuted”.

Opposition forces in Zimbabwe have questioned the government’s response to Covid-19, suggesting that the widespread deployment of police and military personnel and strict lockdown measures have been used to crack down on and stifle dissent.

The 21-day countrywide lockdown, introduced on March 30, was extended indefinitely on May 16. Heavy-handed enforcement of lockdown restrictions has been widely reported, with the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum saying on May 22 that 245 violations had been recorded since the start of lockdown.

The coalition of 20 rights groups has petitioned the minister of home affairs and the police commissioner to investigate what they describe as “escalating human rights violations”.

The abduction of the MDC-A activists has raised alarm in a country where the targeted harassment – or worse – of opposition forces was commonplace during the regime of former President Robert Mugabe.

The trend seems to be continuing under his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, with state agents still being accused of extrajudicial actions, presumably with the knowledge of their superiors.

The decision to charge the activists suggests that authorities are intent on continuing their harassment of opposition forces.

More protests against food shortages, such as the event attended by the activists, are likely in the coming weeks and we expect these to be met with a heavy-handed security force response.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Related Content

Videos

The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on Kenyan manufacturing

CNBC Africa -
A study has shown that COVID-19 has caused cash flow constraints for an estimated 79 per cent of manufacturers in Kenya resulting in reduction of casual labourers by 40 per cent and 17 per cent of the permanent workers. Job Wanjohi, Head of Policy at Kenya Association of Manufacturers joined CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

East African youth ready to step up in fight against Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday the findings of an East African Covid-19 Youth survey of over 400 young people from the region were released. The survey was conducted by youth leadership development program, YouLead in partnership with Restless Development and others; and among the findings it was revealed that at least 90 per cent of the participants would want to play an active role in their country’s response efforts if they were given the opportunity. CNBC Africa spoke to the Country Director of Restless Development Uganda, Catherine Rodgers and one of the participants in the survey, Patrick Karekezi for more.
Read more
Videos

Here’s how Invest In Africa is helping Kenyan SMEs survive Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
With Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the informal sector making up a vast majority of the businesses and job opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa, ensuring their survival is crucial to the continent’s economic recovery and growth post Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Wangechi Muriuki, Country Manager of Invest In Africa Kenya to learn more about what’s being done to provide this necessary support.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 impacts access to sustainable energy in SSA

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says despite accelerated progress over the past decade, the world is expected to fall short of the SDG 7 target. In its just-released 2020 edition of the Energy Progress Report, the World Bank says under current policies, an estimated 8 per cent of the global population will not have access to electricity by 2030, and 90 per cent of them will be in sub-Saharan Africa. Makhtar Diop, the Vice President for Infrastructure at the World Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss the findings of this report.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

COVID-19: This property tech start-up is bringing back the drive-in cinemas to SA

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has prevented the entire world from participating in the small pleasures in life like going to the car-wash or watching a movie in the cinema. Companies have been forced to adapt and change business models that would adhere to safe social distancing measures and limited physical interaction in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. One such company is a Property Technology start-up called ParkUpp, they have partnered with a drive-in cinema company to launch drive- cinemas across the country. The cinemas will be set up in quirky and unique venues to fully indulge in the experience of watching movies. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Palesa Moloi, CEO and Co-Founder at ParkUpp.
Read more
Videos

The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on Kenyan manufacturing

CNBC Africa -
A study has shown that COVID-19 has caused cash flow constraints for an estimated 79 per cent of manufacturers in Kenya resulting in reduction of casual labourers by 40 per cent and 17 per cent of the permanent workers. Job Wanjohi, Head of Policy at Kenya Association of Manufacturers joined CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

East African youth ready to step up in fight against Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday the findings of an East African Covid-19 Youth survey of over 400 young people from the region were released. The survey was conducted by youth leadership development program, YouLead in partnership with Restless Development and others; and among the findings it was revealed that at least 90 per cent of the participants would want to play an active role in their country’s response efforts if they were given the opportunity. CNBC Africa spoke to the Country Director of Restless Development Uganda, Catherine Rodgers and one of the participants in the survey, Patrick Karekezi for more.
Read more
Videos

Here’s how Invest In Africa is helping Kenyan SMEs survive Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
With Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the informal sector making up a vast majority of the businesses and job opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa, ensuring their survival is crucial to the continent’s economic recovery and growth post Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Wangechi Muriuki, Country Manager of Invest In Africa Kenya to learn more about what’s being done to provide this necessary support.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

VIVO CEO IS A DYNAMIC LEADER FOR THIS INNOVATIVE GLOBAL BRAND

CNBC Africa -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more
Brandcom

Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom

CNBC Africa -
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Sub-Saharan Africa to suffer 23.1% decline in remittances in 2020 – World Bank

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is leaving migrant workers unable to send money or goods home to families, cutting off a vital lifeline for communities already under siege from a barrage of external shocks.
Read more
Opinion

Op-Ed: Zimbabwean opposition activists charged following their own abduction

Contributor -
On Tuesday, May 26, authorities in Zimbabwe charged three activists from the opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A) with breaching the country’s lockdown regulations, nearly two weeks after they were allegedly abducted and brutalised after being taken into police custody.
Read more
Videos

Buhari seeks Senate’s approval for fresh loans

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the House of Representatives approval for fresh external borrowings of about $5.513 billion. Amid current local and global economic realities, can Nigeria bear more debts? Winston Osuchukwu, Co-founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Does SA have a plan to wean itself off coal?

CNBC Africa -
As COVID-19 lock-down restrictions were imposed globally, daily global CO₂ emissions in early April 2020 were down 17 per cent compared to the emission levels in the prior year. A number of congested cities around the world are now seeing clearer skies and breathing fresher air. However, the Covid-19 lock-down is only a short-term solution to the social and economic changes that countries need to make to ensure the sustainability and the longevity of climate change actions. Rachael Antwi, Director at Nochua International joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved