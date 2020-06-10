OpinionPolitical

COMMENT: Youth Day 2020 – The link between the Young Turks of Soweto and George Floyd.

| Updated:
Chris Bishop
Chris Bishop

By Chris Bishop and Nic Wolpe

Forty four years on and still black people are being attacked and despised on the streets of their country. On the 16th June, we pause to remember the South African schoolchildren who stood up against heavily armed police for their rights and paid with their young lives. A sad reminder of what vicious brutality, at the hands of police, went before the tragic death of George Floyd.

The desperate days in South Africa when the lives of schoolchildren clearly didn’t matter to the authorities; the late photographer Alf Kumalo was there in Soweto, risking his neck to take pictures, on that dreadful winter’s afternoon. Years later he told, with horror, how he saw police tossing the dead bodies of schoolchildren in a pile in the aftermath of the shooting that claimed at least 176 lives. Rarely was more blood spilt and innocence lost in Africa in a single clash with authority.

The memory of all can be best served by remembering and discussing the causes all sacrificed for. The youth of Soweto rose against the apartheid system. They were fighting against a system of instruction in schools, in Afrikaans, that condemned many of them to a life of servitude. In the words, borrowed from the Bible, of the architect of apartheid – Hendrik Verwoerd – such an education made the youngsters: “nothing more than drawers of water and hewers of wood.”

Both the Soweto uprising and the killing of George Floyd have their antecedents in the same deep seated racism whether it be in the classroom or the street. You can be sure the young Turks of Soweto in 1976 would have taken to the streets in support of George Floyd.

The howl of protest from Soweto was enough is enough; 44 years later we are seeing the same anguish emanating from the United States. The killing of George Floyd has sparked mass demonstrations around the world crying out for change.

The commemoration of the ‘76 Soweto uprising chimes with the massed George Floyd demonstrations with people saying they are no longer going to tolerate the brutality dished out to people based on their skin colour. The behaviour of some US policeman towards their black fellow citizens in not only deplorable, it is also a microcosm of this systemic racism that has seeped into every pore of US Society.

It affords us, in South Africa, opportunity to stand with our brothers and sisters in America to shout with one voice that enough is indeed enough. We won’t sit silently by and accept racist discrimination in the United States, or anywhere else for that matter.

It may have taken decades, but many of the young bloods of Soweto lived to see their children and grandchildren grow up with the chance of a brighter future with more opportunities. Let’s hope the children of the revolution in the United States protests will be able say the same in decades to come – if not sooner.     

Related Content

Videos

Analysing markets ahead of Nigeria’s Wednesday PMA

CNBC Africa -
Traders at Nigeria’s money market say depending on the outcome of today’s Primary Market Auction where naira was on offer, activities in the secondary market may remain lukewarm with rates broadly stable as demand is expected to remain weak. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Mauritius: British High Commission launches Covid-19 Fund

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe British High Commission is inviting proposals for projects dealing with the impact of covid-19 in Mauritius. Proposals should provide a clear link to covid-19 and focus on the following priority areas: i) Economic recovery and response, including around climate, health and business; ii) Support to vulnerable groups within Mauritius and Rodrigues; iii) Impact on green and sustainable policies and/or activities. We invite proposals from civil society, commercial organisation
Read more
Videos

Kenya Tax Authorities turn heat on e-commerce for revenue collection

CNBC Africa -
Global online firms generating cash in Kenya’s cyberspace will start paying taxes in the next six months if Parliament enacts the Finance Bill, 2020 into law. The proposed law has not defined the threshold of what constitutes the amount of tax payable under digital services but stipulates that payment made under the new tax shall be due at the time of the transfer for the service to the providers. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: 2127 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 Update: A total of 25011 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 2127 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 82 more COVID-19 related deaths: 61 in the Western Cape, 11 in the Eastern Cape and 10 from Gauteng. We send our deepest condolences.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

World Bank: SSA economy to contract 2.8% in 2020

CNBC Africa -
Latest World Bank data shows that economic activity in Sub-Sahara Africa is on course to contract by 2.8 per cent this year, the deepest ever on record.
Read more
Videos

DRC faces triple threat of coronavirus, Ebola & measles

CNBC Africa -
The Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo officially declared the eleventh Ebola outbreak in the country on the first of June this year. This means that the DRC is now fighting to curtail the spread of three major health outbreaks – the Ebola Virus Disease, Measles and the COVID-19 pandemic simultaneously. Niniola Williams, Managing Director of Drasa Health Trust joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Videos

Absa CEO on navigating COVID-19 headwinds & SA’s economic outlook

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa with Absa CEO Daniel Mminele on the back of the group’s completion of a three year separation of the biggest shareholder of the company Barclays. He spoke about the group lending and economic recovery outlook amid the Covid-19 pandemic....
Read more
Financial

ArcelorMittal South Africa fined R3.64 million over hydrogen sulfide emissions

Reuters -
ArcelorMittal South Africa will pay a fine of 3.64 million rand ($219,658) relating to charges of exceeding hydrogen sulfide minimum emissions standards at its coke plant in 2016, it said on Wednesday.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Opinion

COMMENT: Youth Day 2020 – The link between the Young Turks of Soweto and George Floyd.

Chris Bishop -
"Years later he told, with horror, how he saw police tossing the dead bodies of schoolchildren in a pile in the aftermath of the shooting that claimed at least 176 lives. Rarely was more blood spilt and innocence lost in Africa in a single clash with authority."
Read more
Videos

Analysing markets ahead of Nigeria’s Wednesday PMA

CNBC Africa -
Traders at Nigeria’s money market say depending on the outcome of today’s Primary Market Auction where naira was on offer, activities in the secondary market may remain lukewarm with rates broadly stable as demand is expected to remain weak. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Kenya Tax Authorities turn heat on e-commerce for revenue collection

CNBC Africa -
Global online firms generating cash in Kenya’s cyberspace will start paying taxes in the next six months if Parliament enacts the Finance Bill, 2020 into law. The proposed law has not defined the threshold of what constitutes the amount of tax payable under digital services but stipulates that payment made under the new tax shall be due at the time of the transfer for the service to the providers. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How OPEC’s extended supply cut impacts Nigerian oil producers

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says it expects Nigeria’s oil sector to shrink by 10.6 per cent this year. This comes as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari says Nigeria has brought down its oil production to 1.412 million barrels per day in compliance with the supply cut agreed on by oil producer club, OPEC and its allies. Abiodun Adesanya, CEO of DegeConek joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved