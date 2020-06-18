Opinion

OPINION: If Rhodes must fall, should he also be dug up?

| Updated:
Chris Bishop
Chris Bishop

Students celebrated through the night as Oxford University decided to take down the statue of Cecil John Rhodes from its plinth at Oriel College – in all of this I am staggered that the debate about whether to exhume the old man’s bones has not cropped up.

Despite the respect in Africa for the dead, this was a hot debate more than 20 years ago and I reported on it for television. There were no hashtags in those days so the row was conducted in the newspapers and on the air. Remarkably, it fizzled out and even the late President Robert Mugabe – who was not always kind to colonisers – blocked the exhumation.

The grave lies in one of the most beautiful spots on earth high in the Matopos Hills above Bulawayo in Zimbabwe. I have marvelled at Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janiero, the pyramids of the Sudan, Victoria Falls and the southern Alps of New Zealand; the spot in the Matopos is hauntingly beautiful; just to stand there and see for miles, with the wind rushing through your hair, is more like heaven than earth.   

It was a place where Rhodes used to go and think and it is certainly a peaceful site for a grave if ever one existed.

“The peacefulness of it all: the chaotic grandeur of it: it creates a feeling of awe and brings home to one how very small we all are,” he once wrote.

Rhodes was buried there on April 10 1902. He had breathed his last in a beach house in Muizenberg, near Cape Town and a train took his body to Zimbabwe. In the final journey to the hills, twelve black oxen drew the coffin on a gun carriage. Thousands journeyed on carts, along spiralling roads, to pay respect. Chiefs from the land that Rhodes had taken in life respected him in death by saying “Bayethe”- the royal salute – yet, it is sobering to remember that the funeral was segregated – like everywhere else in colonial Africa at the time.  

Anyone who wanted to dig Rhodes up would face a severe construction job; workmen carved out the grave, many metres down, in a shaft of sheer rock. The coffin is encased in lead. The get it out you would have to use heavy dynamite. It is as if Rhodes knew what was coming.

The other side of the story – oft quoted by young radicals – is that the spot is a spiritual site, called Malindidzimu. Therefore, by insisting on his burial there, the radicals felt strongly that Rhodes was trying to dominate Zimbabweans – even in death.

This was the argument ventured in the university halls and bars of Harare among the young Turks as the campaign gathered pace in 1998. It was led by the late Warlord Chakaredza who wanted to exhume the bones and throw them into the sea.

“He came from England to Zimbabwe by sea so he must go back the same way,” he told me eyes afire.

Yet the campaign was thwarted and Rhodes lies undisturbed in the rock to this day. Tourists pay money every year to go and see the grave, which means dollars trickle down to the people -somehow.

As for the statue of Rhodes ? I wish all of the world’s unwanted statutes of kings and colonialists and despots – whoever – could be melted down or sold to raise money for homes, food and education for people who need them. It is as simple as that.    

Related Content

CEO Interviews

Aspen CEO on the availability of breakthrough coronavirus drug in South Africa

CNBC Africa -
A long standing drug called Dexamthasone - a cheap anti -inflammatory steroid - can save lives. Oxford University researchers say the drug could have saved 5,000 lives in Britain alone. It turns out that South Africa has had the drug all along. A version of it called Decasone is made by Aspen. It is a schedule four prescription drug that is injected to ease inflammation for ailments like arthritis. Aspen CEO, Stephen Saad spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s headline inflation rises by 6 bps to 12.40% in May

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Debt Management Office is set to offer 150 billion naira in its monthly bond auction today, while 14.6 billion Naira will be on offer at the treasury bills Primary Market Auction. Nigeria's headline inflation continued its upward trend rising by 6 basis points to 12.40 per cent in the month of May. Ajoke Adepoju, Forex Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
East Africa

Abiy Ahmed put Ethiopia on the road to democracy: but he still has a lot to do, here’s why

Contributor -
It’s two years since a surprise leadership change took place in Ethiopia.
Read more
article

June 16 1976: The man behind the high school that made history: who was Morris Isaacson?

Chris Bishop -
It was a bitter chapter in a long history of Morris Isaacson that dates back to 1896. That was the year the man himself landed in South Africa. Isaacson arrived from Lithuania, the Baltic state that yielded the majority of Jewish immigrants to South Africa. He made a name for himself in his adopted country as a trade unionist, businessman and philanthropist.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Opinion

OPINION-COVID-19: Why African business must win the battle for jobs on the corporate front.

Contributor -
All stakeholders have to be fully mobilised to tackle this unprecedented challenge. It's not about helping the continent – a bygone notion – it is about investing and continuing to finance the changes that have been successfully undertaken since the early 2000s.
Read more
Videos

Here’s how digital coupons impact e-commerce businesses

CNBC Africa -
Mzawadi unveiled a new incentive program with fully automated CashBack and Manufacturer's coupons platform to help businesses track their clients across the globe.
Read more
Videos

Kenya set to review her intellectual property laws

CNBC Africa -
Through the Intellectual Property Bill 2020, Kenya is set to review her intellectual property laws. The first major proposed change is to harmonise all the pieces of legislation into one known as the Intellectual Property Act. To better understand how this move is set to spur innovation, Elizabeth Lenjo, IP and Entertainment Law Expert joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Unpacking Uganda’s 3rd National Development Plan

CNBC Africa -
In Uganda, the 3rd National Development Plan was tabled before Parliament in January 2020 by the Minister of State for Planning, a move that was supposed to inform the processing and approval of the budgets for the next five years starting with 2020/2021 financial year. Analyst, Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Opinion

OPINION: If Rhodes must fall, should he also be dug up?

Chris Bishop -
Chiefs from the land that Rhodes had taken in life respected him in death by saying “Bayethe”- the royal salute – yet, it is sobering to remember that the funeral was segregated – like everywhere else in colonial Africa at the time.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Does SA have the political will to fix deepening unemployment crisis?

CNBC Africa -
Lock-down restrictions in South Africa is being eased, so among other things we can go for dinner, go gambling and play contact less sports. It’s to try and get half a million workers back to work and President Ramaphosa said last night announced he was going to look to open up other sectors of the economy. What does all of this mean especially if no one has money right now? Tendani Mantshimuli, Channel Support, Liberty joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Sasol to give update on Lake Charles partner in 6-8 weeks

CNBC Africa -
Petroleum giant Sasol plans to cut jobs and end the West African oil operations. This comes as Sasol has reviewed its business struggle with high debt levels and falling oil prices. Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO for Sasol joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

R200bn COVID-19 loan scheme: Is it too late to save SA businesses?

CNBC Africa -
In the fight for survival, businesses applied for the Covid-19 credit guarantee scheme during the lock-down period. R2-3 billion has already been disbursed and a further R7 billion in total – it’s still a drop in the ocean, but is this moving fast enough. Stuart Theobold, Chairman of Intellidex joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved