Opinion

WEEKEND READ: Alas 2010, I knew it well – what has happened to the world since that night of tears, joy and skullduggery?

| Updated:
Chris Bishop
Chris Bishop

Related Content

CEO Interviews

DFIs provide $600mn loan to Ghana’s COCOBOD

CNBC Africa -
The Development Bank of Southern Africa, alongside other development finance Institutions, are co-financing Ghana’s COCOBOD Syndicated Loan Agreement with a total of $600 million in a move aimed at boosting Ghana’s cocoa productivity. Mohan Vivekanandan, Group Executive, Origination and Client Coverage at The Development Bank of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Economy

THE WEEKEND READ : Where did our golden world cup wonder go?

Chris Bishop -
It is a shame that, a decade on, a deadlier striker than Tshabalala – COVID who wears number 19 – is causing as much disappointment as the goal that cancelled out his stunning effort against Mexico on that sunny winter’s afternoon.
Read more
Videos

Stonebwoy lends his voice in the fight against COVID-19 & racism

CNBC Africa -
This week the world was united in the fight against two pandemics – the coronavirus and racism. The latter was triggered by the recent death of George Floyd, the latest victim of police brutality in the US, which triggered mass protests against discrimination. One of the individuals that took a stand against both pandemics is internationally acclaimed Ghanian musician Stonebwoy. He put on a show, from his home, to shine the light on Covid-19 and racism, raising money to support homeless youth in Ghana.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How is Ghana protecting its small and medium scale businesses?

CNBC Africa -
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana has rolled out some palliatives including a 600 million cedis stimulus package for small and medium scale businesses with the aim of minimising the exposure of these businesses to the economic fallout of the pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this initiative is Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Executive Director of the National Board for Small and Medium Scale Industries in Ghana.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Economy

COVID-19: Now is the time for Africa to grow food

Contributor -
This Covid-19 crisis has also exposed the extreme fragility of the global food system. Social-distancing and lockdown measures to curb the virus’s spread have significantly reduced people’s incomes and thus global food demand.
Read more
Coronavirus

Morocco’s RAM to axe routes, may reduce fleet to secure aid

Reuters -
RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc plans to cancel some air links, cut jobs and may sell 20 aircraft to...
Read more
Mining

Vedanta’s Zambia copper unit warns part of Nchanga open-pit mine about to collapse

Reuters -
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), a unit of diversified miner Vedanta Resources, has closed part of its open-pit mine...
Read more
Southern Africa

Old Mutual makes acting CEO permanent, a year after sacking predecessor

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Old Mutual said on Friday acting CEO Iain Williamson had been made permanent, ending a year of uncertainty over...
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

Mining

Congo mines minister to meet with firms on confinement moratorium

Reuters -
“Coronavirus has dealt a fatal blow to mining activities, with the impossibility of repatriating capital, importations of products for the industry coming to a halt, the dizzying drop in metals prices on global markets in March,” he said.
Read more
Opinion

WEEKEND READ: Alas 2010, I knew it well – what has happened to the world since that night of tears, joy and skullduggery?

Chris Bishop -
Read more
Coronavirus

Ghana’s president self-isolates after close person tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters -
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo will self-isolate for 14 days on the advice of doctors after a person in his...
Read more
article

Health minister hails responsible behavior after English pubs reopen

Reuters -
Thousands of people flocked to pubs, restaurants and bars around England on Saturday as large parts of the hospitality sector reopened for the first time since March.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved