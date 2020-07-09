Political

Malawi’s new female cabinet ministers vow to push for jobs for women

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

BLANTYRE, Malawi (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Malawi’s newly-elected President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed women to a record 12 of 31 cabinet positions, with the new female leaders vowing to use their roles to help other women.

Women now hold 39% of the ministerial and deputy minister roles in the cabinet appointed by Chakwera, 65, who unseated Peter Mutharika in a re-run presidential election last month, which compared to about 20% in the previous government.

Vera Kamtukule, chief executive for the Malawi Scotland Partnership who was appointed deputy labour minister, said she would not disappoint women in the southeast African nation.

“There is a lot that happens to women in their workplaces because of their gender,” Kamtukule told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“As a woman, I also have a female domestic worker myself and I treat her well since charity begins at home.”

Malawi is ranked 116 out of 153 nations in the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Global Gender Gap index.

Since the last general election in 2019, women have held 22.9% of seats in parliament, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, although Malawi has a target of between 30 and 50% women’s representation like many Commonwealth countries.

Chakwera, head of the Malawi Congress Party, told a news conference that the appointment of more women into ministerial positions will ensure “enough representation of women in our administration”.

The move came amid a rise in feminist activism in Malawi and protests this year against sexual violence after a series of alleged police assaults on women.

Four women are now ministers, up from two, including for community development and social welfare, education, and health.

Minister for Forestry and Natural Resources, Nancy Tembo, said her appointment was important as women in Malawi have such a critical relationship with the natural environment.

“If you look at the life of a woman it is synonymous with the environment,” Tembo told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“It is a woman who fetches firewood, draws water and provides shade for the family. I will therefore ensure that there is sustainability for natural resources.”

Women’s rights campaigners welcomed more women in cabinet, which is the highest since Malawi’s first female head of state, Joyce Banda, appointed eight women in her cabinet in 2012.

But they criticised removing gender as a portfolio from the ministry for children and community development and the fact most women were appointed deputies rather than as ministers.

“I don’t think we’ve had a cabinet where 30% was reached so that’s the reason why we’re applauding the new government,” Maggie Kathewera Banda, executive director for the Women Legal Resource Centre told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“But we no longer have a line ministry to look into gender equality … we wonder why the new government has decided to strip it off.”

Reporting by Charles Pensulo, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith @BeeGoldsmith; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly.

Related Content

Economy

One of the biggest name in the British High Street takes a heavy blow

Reuters -
LONDON (Reuters) - British health and beauty retailer Boots plans to cut 4,000 jobs and close 48 optician stores, in the latest...
Read more
Economy

African-born Elon Musk says he is very close to making cars that can drive themselves.

Reuters -
“I remain confident that we will have the basic functionality for level 5 autonomy complete this year.”
Read more
Financial

Malawi appoints Wilson Banda as new central bank governor

Reuters -
BLANTYRE (Reuters) - Malawi’s new President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Wilson Banda, a former central bank official, as its new governor, a...
Read more
Financial

Total secures $15.8 bln in funding for Mozambique gas project – FNB

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - French oil major Total has secured $15.8 billion in funding for its massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Does the Competition Competition have capacity to clamp down on COVID-19 profiteering?

CNBC Africa -
As South Africa sees a surge in COVID-19 infections, consumers are increasingly faced with overpriced products on the shelves. The Competition Commission continues to receive complaints, from customers who are already feeling the pinch. The question is, does the Competition Competition have the capacity to clamp down on price gouging? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Makgale Mohlala, Head of Cartels at the Competition Commission and Shawn van der Meulen, Partner at Webber Wentzel.
Read more
Financial

Uganda’s central bank may cap commercial bank interest rates

Reuters -
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s central Bank (BoU) has threatened to cap the interest that commercial banks can charge borrowers, after the industry...
Read more
Videos

Jambojet set to resume domestic flights on July 15

CNBC Africa -
Jambojet gears up for local flight resumption; lower oil imports and higher tea exports spell current account improvement and the Central Bank invites bids for millions in treasury bonds. Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Afric for more.
Read more
Videos

Chamber launches business clinics to support women-led businesses

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s women entrepreneurs arm under the private sector federation body has launched a series of business clinics with the aim of supporting women-led businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa spoke to Agnes Samputu, Executive Director of the Rwanda Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Africa urged to test more as coronavirus cases exceed 500,000

Reuters -
The African Union Commission said on Thursday it had launched a consortium for vaccine clinical trials to be headed by the Africa CDC, which aimed to secure more than 10 late stage vaccine clinical trials as early as possible.
Read more
Political

Malawi’s new female cabinet ministers vow to push for jobs for women

Reuters -
Women now hold 39% of the ministerial and deputy minister roles in the cabinet appointed by Chakwera, 65, who unseated Peter Mutharika in a re-run presidential election last month, which compared to about 20% in the previous government.
Read more
Financial

Dow, S&P 500 end lower on fears over surging virus cases but Nasdaq hits record high

Reuters -
he Nasdaq hit another record high, however, helped by gains in Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
Read more
Videos

Eskom goes after contractors over R4bn Kusile over-payment

CNBC Africa -
One of the power stations that were meant to be the saviour of South Africa’s power supply is causing controversy, even before it’s in full working order. In an explosive letter, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan named contractors that he says Eskom over-paid by R4 billion, in the construction of Kusile power station. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, National Spokesperson of Eskom joins CNBC Africa for more
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved