Zindzi Mandela dies aged 59

Zindzi Mandela – the daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela – died in the early hours of July 13 in a Johannesburg hospital. She was South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark and a spokesman for DIRCO said she was the second to die in the pandemic.

Zindzi grew up with her father in prison for most of her life and was a staunch activist. In 1985 she famously told the world that her father had rejected PW Botha’s offer of freedom.

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson Mandela, has died – ANC spokesman – Reuters

“This is untimely. She still had a role to play in the transformation of our own society and a bigger role to play even in the African National Congress,” said ANC spokesman Pule Mabe.

South Africa’s foreign minister Naledi Pandor said that Zindzi was not just the child of two hallowed struggle activists – she was a struggle heroine herself.