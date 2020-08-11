International NewsPolitical

HK’s Next Digital hits 12-year high after campaign to support arrested owner

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of media group Next Digital Ltd (0282.HK) hit their highest since Sept. 2008 on Tuesday, spurred by an online campaign to show support for its detained owner, Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

At their height, shares rose 668.6% to HK$1.96 on Tuesday. They retreated to around HK$1.50, but still led gains on the Hong Kong bourse as the third most actively traded stock. Since the close on Friday, they have gained more 2,078%.

Police on Monday detained Lai, along with other executives of his media company in the highest-profile arrest under a national security law imposed by Beijing, which critics say crushes freedoms in Hong Kong.

Pro-democracy activists have started a campaign to encourage buyers for Next Digital shares and for the Apple Daily anti-government tabloid it publishes.

More than half a million copies of the paper were published on Tuesday, up from the usual 100,000. Buyers queued in the early hours and vendors had to re-order issues before the morning commute time.

One post on a local forum used by pro-democracy supporters said: “Freedom is priceless, use $$ to support Jimmy Lai.”

Next Digital’s market value has risen from HK$197.7 million ($25.42 million) early on Monday to HK$5.17 billion ($666.71 million).

The media group said in a bourse filing its operations have continued normally and it did not expect the arrests to impact its financial position.

Brokers said the surge was also driven by speculation Lai may sell the business.

“Speculation of sale of control and its low price level provided day traders a convenient excuse to bet on the stock,” a strategist from a local brokerage said, asking not to be named.

Another local media stock, Most Kwai Chung Ltd (1716.HK) has also jumped 292% so far this week.


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

Hong Kong goods for export to U.S. to be labelled made in China

Reuters -
The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the city’s current and former police chiefs accused of curtailing political freedoms in the former British colony.
Read more
Coronavirus

Sasol warns of annual loss as lower oil price and pandemic weigh

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sasol warned on Tuesday it will report an annual loss after a drop in oil and chemical...
Read more
International News

HK’s Next Digital hits 12-year high after campaign to support arrested owner

Reuters -
More than half a million copies of the paper were published on Tuesday, up from the usual 100,000. Buyers queued in the early hours and vendors had to re-order issues before the morning commute time.
Read more
Coronavirus

As coronavirus steals jobs, urban Kenyans look to their rural families

Reuters -
“We did not have any money, and we needed to survive,” she said. “When it became apparent that hunger would kill us instead of the virus, we turned to our people back in the village.”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved