Transforming South African healthcare by empowering future frontline workers

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

10 November 2020

The healthcare sector is on the brink of large-scale disruption. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit South Africa, the healthcare system was in need of radical change. Philips, a global leader in health technology, is set to release its Future Health Index (FHI) 2020 South Africa report. Philips’s annual (FHI) report, a survey based on the responses from almost 3,000 younger healthcare professionals across 15 countries, critically introspects the readiness of the next generation of healthcare professionals and their capability to manage the future of our healthcare system. A key finding that is of great concern is the high percentage of young healthcare professionals who are not satisfied with their working conditions and are considering leaving their careers, due to work-related stress.

These findings, if not brought to the attention of key decision-makers and solutions deciphered, could have severe consequences detrimental to the already burdened sector. This has steered Philips to use its annual health symposium with FORBES AFRICA as a platform to discuss these critical aspects. “While change won’t happen overnight, these findings give healthcare leaders serious incentives to tackle some of the pain points they must address today in order to drive successful outcomes down the line,” says Jasper Westerink, CEO, Philips Africa.

The 5th annual FORBES AFRICA Philips Future of Health Virtual Conference aims to unpack hard-hitting facts, and delve into viable solutions to the current problems experienced in South Africa’s healthcare sector. Spread over two insightful evenings, the summit will host ingenious minds across the healthcare industry to engage in much-needed debate.

“This year marks the 5th annual partnership between FORBES AFRICA and Philips hosting the Future of Health summit. The global challenges brought on by the pandemic demand that we address major shortfalls in various industries, but more specifically, the healthcare sector. This summit provides us with a platform to ask important questions, formulate solutions, and ultimately illuminate and enable the next generation of healthcare professionals and ensure that they are not logging out of the system,” says Renuka Methil, Managing Editor, FORBES AFRICA & FORBES WOMAN AFRICA.

The theme for the summit is “Next Generation Healthcare in South Africa – Balancing Workforce Expectations & Health System Realities.”, and will feature as the guest of honour, South Africa’s Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, along with the following esteemed panelists:

Dr. Nokukhanya Khanyile, Vice President: Mental Matters

Dr. Shakira Choonara, African Union Youth Advisory Council

Jasper Westerink, CEO: Philips Africa

Saul Kornik, Co-founder & CEO: Healthforce

Dr. Lenias Hwenda, Founder & CEO: Medicines for Africa

Romulen Pillay, MD: Philips South Africa

Andrew Davies, CEO: Signapps

Joel Ugborogho, Founder and CEO: CenHealth

Daniel Wiese, Managing Director: Healthcare Technologies

Quinton Zunga, CEO: RH Bophelo

Beatrice Mutali, UNFPA Representative: South Africa and Country Director (eSwatini and Botswana Country Offices)

Prof. Andrew K L Robinson: Deputy Dean for Strategy & Business Development, Faculty of Health Sciences: North-West University (NWU)

Dr. Yvette Lazarus, Rheumatologist: Morningside Mediclinic

Prof. Terrence Kommal, Founder Chairman and CEO: Medical Expert Consulting Group; Chairman: SA Veterans Investment Group

The summit will take place on the 10th of November, from 18:30 – 20:30 PM, and on the 11th of November, from 18:00 – 20:00 PM. The opening evening will address topics such as Africa’s healthcare needs post-COVID, delving into the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI); the transformative power of technology; which will focus on the important role technology will play in strengthening the system, highlighted through the lens of the Future of Health Index (FHI) 2020 report, with the last panel focusing on healthcare infrastructure, unravelling the need to strengthen and improve existing systems and structures within the healthcare industry. The second and final evening of the summit will unpack critical issues like gaps in healthcare education and training and creating ideal healthcare working environments.

For more information on the FORBES AFRICA Philips Future of Health Summit or to register for the event, please visit https://cvent.me/QRywkx,or follow us @forbesafrica, @cnbcafrica or @PhilipsSAfrica for more updates.