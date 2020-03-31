Developing nations need an additional $2.5 trillion on top of recently announced stimulus measures to fight the economic blow from the coronavirus. That’s according to a United Nations report launched today. The report outlines ways in which that money can be raised. Richard Kozul-Wright, who was part of the research, joins CNBC Africa for more.
Developing nations need $2.5trn to fight COVID-19, here’s how the money can be raised
History chooses its people, says Basa’s new CEO Bongiwe Kunene
“History chooses its people.” You don’t need too much insight to get the context of these words from a woman with arguably one of the toughest jobs in South African business. Bongiwe Kunene is the new head of the Banking Association of South Africa – replacing veteran Cas Coovadia. She is walking straight into a banking world dogged by junk status, poor growth and COVID-19.
South Africa’s lockdown taxi regulations revised
“Public transport remains one of our biggest risk areas in the spread of the virus. We must therefore do everything in our power to protect both the citizens who rely on public transport and those who operate the system from exposure and possible infection,” reads the statement by South Africa’s Department of Transport.
Discovery, Vodacom set up online COVID-19 consultation service
South African insurance company Discovery and mobile operator Vodacom are teaming up to offer a free, online doctor consultation service to all South Africans with coronavirus-related concerns.
Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund
“We join all South Africans in expressing our profound hope that, together, we can overcome this grave challenge to our country and to the world,” writes Mary Oppenheimer and daughters.
Coronavirus Leaves 3M Scrambling To Cover A Face Mask Shortage
The United States industrial giant is the maker of Post-It notes, Scotch Tape, and one of the most desperately needed medical supplies in the world right now: N95 facial masks. The $32 billion Minnesota conglomerate 3M is one of the world’s larges
COVID-19: What the FSCA expects from financial institutions
The financial sector conduct authority has called on all regulated companies to treat customers fairly during the COVID-19 lockdown and warned that profiting off the vulnerable will not be tolerated. Kedibone Dikokwe, Divisional Executive: Conduct of Business Supervision, Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) joins CNBC Africa for more.
South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…
Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
How you can go to the drive-in for a COVID-19 test.
“It is a lot safer because then you don’t have to have patients mixing with each other. You test them in their own environment, in the car,”
Our top share picks for the brave investor: Finding opportunities in times of adversity
“In times of extreme market volatility (and corrections), it is often unnecessary for investors to look far down the quality curve to find attractive opportunities that will generate significant returns in future. This is oftentimes the correct strategy as those economic uncertainties causing market volatility can have far more dire consequences for lower-quality businesses,” writes Stephán Engelbrecht, Fund Management.
COVID-19: Ethiopia announces sweeping measures to support economy
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ethiopian government has gone on to announce six key major economic reforms set out to stimulate the economy, CNBC Africa spoke to Zemedeneh Negatu, Global Chairman of the Fairfax Africa Fund for more.
How to separate facts from fake news about coronavirus
The spread of the COVID-19 outbreak is growing along with a surge in misinformation about the virus at the expense of facts and science. How dangerous is this and how big a hindrance to the efforts to contain the virus? Research Scientist Dr. Abdhalah Ziraba joins CNBC Africa for more.
