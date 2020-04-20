CNBC Africa is joined by a woman who worked in Sierra Leona during the Ebola outbreak in Africa, Katie Waller a Director of Strategic Partnerships at Concern Worldwide and a public health practitioner has sited her concern for Africa’s preparedness to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Updated:
Is Africa prepared to deal with COVID-19?
News
Rwanda extends COVID-19 lockdown until 30 April
A cabinet meeting, held via video conference and chaired by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, has resolved to extend the country’s existing COVID-19 lockdown for another eleven days, meaning it will now end on 30 April.
COVID-19 & Rent: What the lock-down means for landlords and tenants
South Africa’s property sector will be one of the hardest hit industries due the COVID-19 pandemic and lock-down regulations. Consumers are currently facing unemployment and a financial strain on their livelihoods amid the COVID-19 crisis and the housing market will not only experience a decline in prices but also sale volumes. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack what this will mean on the forefront of the property sector is Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin Properties, Carl van den Berg, Business Development Executive at Private Property and Michelle Dickens, Managing Director and Founder of Tenant Profile Network.
African billionaire Christo Wiese on COVID-19 crisis and its impact on SA’s economy
In light of the national lock-down and economic downturn in South Africa, we have been speaking with South Africa’s top businessmen and billionaire’s over the past few weeks in order to unlock their perspective on the COVID-19 crisis. Joining CNBC Africa for today’s discussion is retail tycoon and billionaire, Christo Wiese.
More Articles Like This
Rwanda extends COVID-19 lockdown until 30 April
A cabinet meeting, held via video conference and chaired by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, has resolved to extend the country’s existing COVID-19 lockdown for another eleven days, meaning it will now end on 30 April.
COVID-19 & Rent: What the lock-down means for landlords and tenants
South Africa’s property sector will be one of the hardest hit industries due the COVID-19 pandemic and lock-down regulations. Consumers are currently facing unemployment and a financial strain on their livelihoods amid the COVID-19 crisis and the housing market will not only experience a decline in prices but also sale volumes. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack what this will mean on the forefront of the property sector is Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin Properties, Carl van den Berg, Business Development Executive at Private Property and Michelle Dickens, Managing Director and Founder of Tenant Profile Network.
African billionaire Christo Wiese on COVID-19 crisis and its impact on SA’s economy
In light of the national lock-down and economic downturn in South Africa, we have been speaking with South Africa’s top businessmen and billionaire’s over the past few weeks in order to unlock their perspective on the COVID-19 crisis. Joining CNBC Africa for today’s discussion is retail tycoon and billionaire, Christo Wiese.
- Advertisement -
Featured
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Analyst Interviews
Absa on COVID-19 economic impact on SSA
The International Monetary Fund has sited that the COVID-19 pandemic will cause the worst global recession since the Great Depression.
Coronavirus
Is Africa prepared to deal with COVID-19?
CNBC Africa is joined by a woman who worked in Sierra Leona during the Ebola outbreak in Africa, Katie Waller a Director of Strategic Partnerships at Concern Worldwide and a public health practitioner has sited her concern for Africa’s preparedness to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.
CEO Interviews
How can female entrepreneurs navigate the effects of COVID-19?
Since coronavirus has spread across the globe, we have started witnessing its grave impact on the global economy, particularly, on business entrepreneurship. CNBC Africa spoke to Fatema Dewji, Director of Marketing at MeTL about how businesswomen are being affected by COVID-19 and how they can navigate the effects of the pandemic.
Analyst Interviews
Kenya sees decline in diaspora remittances due to COVID-19
In Kenya, nearly a third or slightly more than one million borrowers will be removed from the country’s Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) following the central bank’s order to spare defaulters with unpaid loans of less than Ksh1,000. In addition, diaspora remittances to Kenya is expected to fall to its lowest as the consequences of lockdown in Europe due coronavirus. Felix Otieno, Investment Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
More Articles Like This
How can female entrepreneurs navigate the effects of COVID-19?
Since coronavirus has spread across the globe, we have started witnessing its grave impact on the global economy, particularly, on business entrepreneurship. CNBC Africa spoke to Fatema Dewji, Director of Marketing at MeTL about how businesswomen are being affected by COVID-19 and how they can navigate the effects of the pandemic.
Kenya sees decline in diaspora remittances due to COVID-19
In Kenya, nearly a third or slightly more than one million borrowers will be removed from the country’s Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) following the central bank’s order to spare defaulters with unpaid loans of less than Ksh1,000. In addition, diaspora remittances to Kenya is expected to fall to its lowest as the consequences of lockdown in Europe due coronavirus. Felix Otieno, Investment Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
Uganda approves COVID-19 response budget
With 55 confirmed cases, 20 recovered and zero deaths registered as of today, Uganda pushes forward in its fight against the spread of COVID-19. Generous private sector donations, the approval of a COVID-19 response budget and updated measures announced by President Museveni are some of the updates. Analyst and Chief Strategist, Ken Agutamba joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Rwanda’s financial sector is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic
The Government of Rwanda is monitoring the economic implications of the novel COVID-19 pandemic; designing and implementing interventions to cushion various sectors of the economy that could adversely be affected. In a bid to prevent an economic shock, the National Bank of Rwanda floated a liquidity support of $52.4 million for banks to be able to borrow at the Central Bank rate of 5 per cent. Moreover, it eased the normal bank loaning procedures for both commercial banks and its clients....
- Advertisement -