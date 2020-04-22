The COIVD-19 global pandemic is leaving individuals to face the social impact of the pandemic such as unemployment, business closures and pay cuts which are creating huge financial strains on citizens. South Africa is of particular concern with high unemployment rates and a cure needed for economic recovery, CNBC Africa is joined by financial wellness coach Samke Mhlongo, Founder and Chief Executive of The Next Chapter for more on how individuals should be planning in these difficult times.
How should you handle your finances during the COVID-19 crisis?
Zipline begins drone delivery of COVID-19 test samples in Ghana
Zipline, the California-based drone-delivery start-up that delivers critical medical supplies in countries like Ghana, has begun delivering Covid-19 test samples in the country’s two largest cities — Accra, the nation’s capital, and Kumasi, the country’s second-largest city.
Billionaire Howard Marks calls the global oil crash ‘completely rational’
A plunge in U.S. crude oil prices this week reverberated across global financial markets and fueled renewed worries over the beleaguered shale oil industry. Yet billionaire investor Howard Marks isn’t panicking.
AFEX: COVID-19 could present shocks to production & consumption
AFEX Commodities Exchange says the outlook of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the commodities market is two-faced, with a possibility of simultaneous shocks to production and consumption.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
COVID-19: Why there are no winners in the oil price crash
Brent crude futures plummeted further and are currently hovering around $19 a barrel after falling about 10 per cent on increased concerns over a building supply glut and a lack of available storage. Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How will SA fund its R500bn economic stimulus package?
Last night South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion economic recovery stimulus package as a national response to deal with the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack this is Economist, Mike Schüssler.
How Old Mutual is helping healthcare workers at the forefront of COVID-19 fight
Old Mutual has announced that it is making R4 billion worth of cover to healthcare workers during COVID-19. The cover will be effective from the 1 April to the end of this year and is intended to provide relief to families of healthcare workers who are of particular vulnerability at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. Vuyo Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Mutual joins CNBC Africa for more.
Heinie Werth on how Sanlam Emerging Markets is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic
Sanlam Emerging Markets is stepping up to the fight of curbing the spread and cushioning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa and the other international markets that it operates in by Donating R45 million to support COVID-19 initiatives. Heinie Werth, CEO of Sanlam Emerging Markets joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA’s consumer inflation slows to 4.1% y/y in March – these were the main drivers
South Africa’s consumer price inflation slowed to 4.1 per cent year-on-year in March, from 4.6 per cent in February. The main contributors to the 4.1 per cent annual inflation rate were food, non-alcoholic beverages; housing and utilities. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more is Patrick Kelly, Chief Director at Stats SA.
