This week we are looking at managing and coping with the financial burden that is left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack finance savvy tips and recommendations for individuals during this time is Katlego Mei, Financial Planner at Verso Wealth.
How to best manage your finances during the COVID-19 pandemic
PSG CEO Piet Mouton’s impassioned plea to SA’s President: act faster in lifting restrictions to rejuvenate the economy
Without swift action the economic consequences will be disastrous.
How this Nigerian luxury fashion house is adapting to the COVID-19 crisis
Nigeria’s Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council says it is focusing on 5 key sectors this year. PEBEC says it plans to highlight how businesses in these priority areas are responding and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of such businesses is Nigerian luxury fashion house Tiffany Amber. The company’s Founder and Creative Director, Folake Akindele Coker joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
COVID-19: Oil rallies on Gulf tensions
U.S President Donald Trump says he has ordered the Navy to shoot down Iranian gunboats if they harass American ships. Trump’s tweet came as Brent tumbled to its lowest since 1999 overnight. So how are these events impacting Nigeria’s financial market coupled with the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country? Dayo Amzat, Managing Director and CEO of Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Op-Ed: Thabane puzzled by “all this rush”
Two-day talks between stakeholders were concluded, with Deputy Prime Minister Monyane Moleleki and South African mediator Jeff Radebe signing an agreement which stated that, among other things, the processes of Parliament must continue to ensure that Mr Thabane will leave office with “dignity, grace and security”.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Gold Fields CEO on how SA’s COVID-19 lock-down is impacting the company
Gold Fields CEO, Nick Holland spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop about the impact of South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown on its business.
McKinsey & Co. on COVID-19 testing and medical strategy in Africa
CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke with Kannan Lakmeeharan, Partner at McKinsey & Company about the COVID-19 medical and economic strategy that will impact African economies.
FNB Cashflow Relief Plan: How will it work for small businesses?
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting financial strain on individuals, many South African banks are offering customers a three-month payment holiday on their debt. This however, may not be a viable option for small businesses as a term extension on loans may cause more harm than good. FNB has now created a Cashflow Relief Plan instead which will serve to be more cost effective than a straight term extension on loan repayments, joining CNBC Africa for more is Doret Jooste, CEO of FNB Retail Money Management.
