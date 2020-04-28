CoronavirusSouthern Africa
Updated:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on why climate change should be part of Africa's COVID-19 strategy

By CNBC Africa

How Kenneth Kaunda went on trial for sabotage-days of chaos, soldiers and threats.

“You try to speak to that old man today and you will be severely man handled!” shouted the police chief as he snatched my notebook and started leafing through it.
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA National Treasury introduces new measures for COVID-19 emergency procurement

The South African National Treasury is replacing measures relating to the COVID-19 Disaster Management Central Emergency Procurement Strategy.
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on why climate change should be part of Africa’s COVID-19 strategy

The fight against COVID-19 must include a climate change strategy that rebuilds stronger, inclusive economies geared for low carbon growth. That’s according to Former Nigerian Finance Minister and MD of the World Bank Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was recently appointed to the WHO’s Covid19 special envoy. This follows her appointment to the African Union’s COVID-19 envoy earlier this month. Dr Okonjo Iweala joins CNBC Africa for more.
