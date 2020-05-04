Could the TB vaccine alleviate COVID-19 symptoms and infections?

There will be a glimmer of hope in the fight against COVID-19 emanating from the southernmost tip of Africa. The Stellenbosch medical school campus based in Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town began trials for a booster that could help many people fight disease. Around 500 people are taking part in the trials and if more funding can be found up to 3,000 people could be involved. One of the people behind the trials is Professor Andreas Diacon and joins CNBC Africa for more.