As the Kingdom of Eswatini moves to gradually reopen its economy from its Covid-19 lockdown, the landlocked country has announced new measures to support businesses hard hit by the pandemic. These include relief of R90m for SMME’s, tax deferments and waiving penalties on late debt. Eswatini’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade, Hon. Manqoba Khumalo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Updated:
COVID-19: What Eswatini is doing to support its businesses
News
Bill Gates: ‘I wish I had done more’ to warn world about pandemic danger
Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he wishes he had “done more” to warn the world about the potential dangers of a global pandemic before coronavirus became one of the biggest public health issues in decades.
How Covid-19 Testing Works
There are three types of Covid-19 tests: genetic, antibody and antigen. More than 630 distinct tests are commercially available or in development, and some major players include Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher, LabCorp and the CDC are involved. CNBC exp
What lies ahead for SA’s hair & beauty industry post COVID-19 lock-down?
DIY hair and beauty products are flying off retailers’ shelves due to Covid-19 lock-down restrictions that prevent people from visiting their hairdresser or beautician. In the absence of a cure, many believe DIY grooming is here to stay even after lockdown restrictions on the industry are fully lifted. Joining CNBC Africa for more insights on where the future of South Africa’s beauty and hair market is headed are Mahlatsi Dlala, Founder & CEO, The HairApist, Candice Thurston, Founder, Candi & Co and Tinashe Ribatika, Sonrib Africa (Pty) Ltd.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Coronavirus
How small businesses can bounce back from the COVID-19 crisis
Almost 90 per cent of African small businesses fear they may not survive the COVID-19 crisis, and need access to practical tools and support to prevent financial loss, according to a recent survey of entrepreneurs by the African Management Institute but could there be a silver lining for the survival of small businesses. CNBC Africa spoke to serial entrepreneur, Henri Nyakarundi for more.
CEO Interviews
DisChem Pharmacies CFO on the acquisition of Baby City
Rui Morais, CFO at DisChem Pharmacies joins CNBC Africa to discuss its acquisition of Baby City.
International News
How Covid-19 Testing Works
CNBC -
There are three types of Covid-19 tests: genetic, antibody and antigen. More than 630 distinct tests are commercially available or in development, and some major players include Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher, LabCorp and the CDC are involved. CNBC exp
CEO Interviews
The growth of e-commerce during COVID-19
The Covid-19 pandemic has promoted extraordinary growth in the e-commerce industry as more consumers turn to online shopping and digital transactions to meet their needs. Digital transactions will change the future of consumer behaviour post-Covid-19 and one of many concerns, is that of online security. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for Visa Sub-Saharan Africa.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -