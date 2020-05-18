Resurrecting SAA: Is it a little too late?

Past pandemics have shown that multiple waves of infection are likely and tend to be more severe. Despite warnings from health experts and economists about against easing restrictions too soon — not only to protect lives but also the economy — there is growing opposition against the social distancing measures. CNBC’s Tom Chitty explains. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Coronavirus #Economy...