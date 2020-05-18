The innovation behind SA’s Solidarity Fund

South Africa’s Solidarity Fund, set up to support the coronavirus response, has raised around R2.7 billion in commitments. The infrastructure behind the fund allows donations to be made over instalments, giving individuals and companies flexibility in funding the fight against the pandemic. For more on the technology behind the Solidarity Fund, CNBC Africa spoke with Derek Cikes, Co-Founder & Commercial Officer at Payflex.
COVID-19: Driving digitalisation through identity management
The COVID-19 pandemic is paving the way for digital transformation as businesses are shifting their operations to more online channels to cope with movement restrictions and office closures. But central to the uptake of digitalisation is identity management and Aliyu Abubakar Aziz: The Director-General & CEO of the National Identity Management Commission joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to share some more insight on how identity management can help drive Nigeria’s digitalization agenda in the face of the pandemic....
What would a second wave look like? | CNBC Explains
Past pandemics have shown that multiple waves of infection are likely and tend to be more severe. Despite warnings from health experts and economists about against easing restrictions too soon — not only to protect lives but also the economy — there is growing opposition against the social distancing measures. CNBC’s Tom Chitty explains. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Coronavirus #Economy...
How this R300mn funding for SA’s law firms works
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, South Africa’s courts have limited proceedings to urgent matters only, hitting the pockets of law firms involved in other cases. Furthermore access to finance for many small law firms has been difficult because of blanket loan criteria unsuitable for the business of law. Elad Smadja, CEO of Taurus Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
