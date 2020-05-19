He is one of the toughest tacklers in the world who now tackling the books. World cup winner Tendai – the Beast – Mtawarira was the key to the Springbok victory over England in Japan late last year. His scrummaging in the final was described by one rugby writer as destructive. Now he has turned from the Boks to hitting the books. He has gone back to the studies, he abandoned when he was a teenage rugby hopeful, in search of an MBA at Henley Business School. What drew him to this decision and what does he plan to do with the qualification. CNBC Africa spoke to him for more.
World rugby champion speaks on the importance of education
World rugby champion speaks on the importance of education
